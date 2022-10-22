Welcome back to Sportskeeda's daily WWE News Roundup. It's been another eventful day in the wrestling world as Triple H's team builds towards a stacked Crown Jewel show.

Bray Wyatt's name has been on the trending section since his monumental return at Extreme Rules, with several rumors swirling around regarding his new faction. A top SmackDown star recently confirmed that he would be open to working with Wyatt.

Goldberg also opened up about his contract status and shared a previously unheard story about Stephanie McMahon. The latest news roundup ends with details of a veteran star's injury woes.

#1. Goldberg provides a WWE status update and reveals an interesting Stephanie McMahon story

Goldberg has not wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 but remains under contract with WWE. Not for long, that is!

The former Universal Champion appeared on the Roman Atwood podcast and confirmed that his current WWE deal is set to expire in two months. Goldberg made a shocking return in 2016 and has since been involved in several high-profile matches.

While Goldberg will soon be a free agent, he did not reveal much about his long-term future with the company:

"Stephanie [McMahon], if you're listening to this, my contract ends in two months. So don't hold this against me," said Goldberg.

The former WCW Champion also recalled an incident featuring Stephanie McMahon from many years back. The co-CEO of WWE apparently wanted Goldberg to stop head-butting doors before his matches.

Goldberg has explained in the past how headbutting doors helped him "get into character." However, Stephanie McMahon wasn't a fan of his pre-match routine, as Goldberg stated below:

"Stephanie came up to me backstage one night, and she said, 'I heard you've been head-butting the doors.' I'm like, 'Yeah, that's how I gotta be me.' She's like, 'I don't want you to headbutting any more doors.' (...) I put my head through a lot of things across the country from 94-97, and I guarantee you half of them are still there," Goldberg continued. (From 55:56 to 56:32)

Goldberg admittedly still has a few matches left in his career and could realistically re-sign with WWE for what could be his last big contract as a semi-active talent.

#2. Karrion Kross is willing to join Bray Wyatt's stable

The 'Wyatt 6' mystery has been a huge talking point amongst fans as most perceive it to be Wyatt's impending new faction. Many names have already been pitched online as WWE is yet to debut the rumored group on TV.

Karrion Kross spoke to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport and confirmed that he wouldn't be against joining forces with Bray Wyatt.

The former NXT Champion was rehired in August and has since been embroiled in a feud with Drew McIntyre. While Kross gradually finds his feet on the main roster, he is also willing to align with Wyatt if that's what the fans wish to see:

"If the fans really want that, it would be something I would completely consider. We'll have to see how things play out," Kross said. (H/T- fightful)

On paper, Karrion Kross's character seems like an excellent fit for Bray Wyatt's stable. It will be interesting to see if the creative team considers going down that path.

#3. The Miz is working through an injury

The A-Lister is one of WWE's most dependable talents, as he doesn't believe in taking any days off and has proven to be a legitimate workhorse. The 20-time champion appeared on Ekeler's Edge podcast and revealed that he has been working hurt over the past few weeks.

The former world champion's RAW match against Dexter Lumis also had to be nixed this week. WWE booked an angle where The Miz attacked the former NXT star with a steel chair.

The Miz explained that he was dealing with a burst bursa sac, which had unfortunately turned into a recurring issue. Despite the injury setback, the 42-year-old star has not stopped appearing on RAW. Astonishingly enough, he is scheduled for a dark match on the next SmackDown episode.

Here's what The Miz had to say about his physical condition:

"I just got back from Monday Night Raw. I didn't have to have a match, but any time you have matches, and we have matches over the weekend as well. Any time you have a match, your entire body is sore. (...) My neck, my body, there's always some sort of — when I'm done, I don't feel it, and then the next day I'm like, 'Where is this coming from?' I have a bursa sac that I burst [sic] that just keeps blowing up. (...) It takes so long and then it'll go away, and then I don't know if you can see it. Literally, it just keeps coming back." H/t POST Wrestling

