WWE News Roundup: Hall of Famer breaks silence after release from jail, Kevin Owens accused by female star, legend comments on Cody Rhodes returning - 18th January 2022

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we bring the biggest news stories from World Wrestling Entertainment. The next big event, the Royal Rumble, is right around the corner and there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the show.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting developments for the upcoming Premium Live Event among other topics that include top names like Kevin Owens, Booker T, and Cody Rhodes. We will also take a look at what Hall of Famer Sunny had to say following her arrest after allegedly threatening to kill her partner.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the most important and newsworthy stories that have been making the rounds:

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Sunny comments on her recent arrest

Tamara Sytch, who was known as Sunny in WWE (then WWF), has been released from jail after her arrest last week. She used her Facebook page to send a message to fans.

"I am ok. I am laying low for a bit. But I'm ok. Don't believe the media. Please don't."

TMZ Sports reported that Sunny had been arrested for "allegedly unlawfully possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats." They also stated that she threatened to harm her partner with a pair of scissors after a dispute between the two.

Police officials in New Jersey arrested Sytch on Thursday. They allege that, in a domestic dispute with her intimate partner, she raised a pair of scissors in the air and threatened to kill him with them, according to TMZ.

Sunny had been a big part of WWE in the mid-90s and was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

