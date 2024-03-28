WWE News Roundup: Former World Champion has retired, Triple H being let go by the company after WrestleMania, says former champion, Veteran comments on Randy Orton's future

A very warm welcome to yet another edition of the WWE News Roundup! With WrestleMania XL on the horizon, the world of wrestling is as hot as ever with continuous developments across different storylines.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Many fans believe that the American Nightmare will finally do what he couldn't last year and defeat The Tribal Chief. However, Cody becoming World Champion would lead to the question of who he will feud with. Let's dive in and check out a major possibility among other news:

1) Vince Russo unhappy with the possibility of Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo addressed the chances of The Viper Randy Orton being the one to dethrone Cody Rhodes after the latter wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. He said that Orton defeating Rhodes a month into his run would be a complete ''waste.''

"It's like, that's the thing too, bro! Okay bro, once you put a title on Cody after all this, Orton's gonna take it the next month? It's such a waste, like, Come on, bro, will ya?" said Russo.

Rhodes and Orton have a storied history. Cody Rhodes was a part of Randy Orton's faction Legacy during his initial years in the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare has stated multiple times that he considers Orton his friend and mentor. A feud between the two would surely be something the fans want.

2) Ryback says Triple H will be let go by WWE after WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently claimed that multiple names within WWE who were associated with Vince McMahon would be let go by the company after WrestleMania.

The former Intercontinental Champion stated that this includes McMahon's son-in-law and current Chief Content Officer Triple H.

"There's more stuff that's gonna happen on this [Vince McMahon's lawsuit]. I feel like WWE (...) there's like that window, they're letting these people finish up within the window, maybe to give them their one last WrestleMania. I hope to God they clear out all these motherf***ers. Like, I hope they clear up some certain producers and the people I f***ing mentioned. Get rid of that f***ing loser, Michael Hayes. Get rid of [Bruce] Prichard. Get rid of f***ing. Who's the other one up there with them? Just all the core f***ing pieces. There's Hunter [Triple H]. I want them all f***ing gone!" he said. [31:31 - 32:01]

Vince McMahon has been mired in controversy since ex-WWE employee Janel Grant accused him of misconduct. The former chairman subsequently resigned after the allegations became public.

3) Booker T has 'fully' retired

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stated on this week's NXT that he has fully retired from in-ring duties. The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently a commentator on the developmental brand along with Vic Joseph.

During a match on the latest edition, Joseph called Booker T ''partially retired.'' However, the former King of the Ring corrected his fellow commentator by stating that he had retired fully.

"Nah, I'll say it. I'm fully retired."

Booker T was last seen inside the ring in WWE during last year's Royal Rumble match. He had returned to the WWE ring after 11 years. However, that was just a cameo and he has stuck to non-wrestling roles since then. Booker has sporadically competed for his own promotion but it seems that his wrestling days are in the rear-view mirror now.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE