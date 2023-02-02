WWE News Roundup: Hall of Famer has signed a new contract with the company, Legend accidentally reveals who Liv Morgan is dating

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Goldberg, Ric Flair, and Liv Morgan.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair recently spoke about the Rotunda family and leaked details regarding who former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is dating. We will also talk about Goldberg and why he didn't join TNA after he quit WWE following WrestleMania 20. Goldberg was one of the biggest stars in WCW but retired from wrestling after leaving WWE.

3) Why Goldberg did not join TNA

Multiple Superstars joined TNA after WCW shut shop in 2001. While some went to WWE, others decided to join other companies, including TNA. Goldberg went to work for Vince McMahon after his contract with WCW ended and had a major run with the company. However, he wasn't happy and chose to leave in 2004. Jeff Jarrett revealed on My World why The Myth didn't come to TNA:

"Bill made a lot of money in WCW and made a lot of money at WWE. Bill's a businessman first and foremost. I never viewed any of the conversations with Bill as substantial strictly off of there isn't enough money for Bill to come."

There were a lot of rumors that Goldberg would join Impact Wrestling/TNA at the time and give them the major star power they needed. However, he chose to stay away from the wrestling ring until 2016, when he returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

2) The Godfather signs a new deal with WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion The Godfather, also known as Papa Shango, has signed a new contract with WWE. It will be a five-year legend's deal and WWE will own the rights to the names The Godfather and Papa Shango while he is under contract. Here's what he stated on the Universal Wrestling Podcast:

''It came out a few days ago that I filed for the patents for ‘Papa Shango’ and ‘Godfather’. (But it’s primarily) just to protect it. Because, you know, they’ll have it for the next five years and then, it’ll be open, so, I wanted to protect it. For the five years that I’ll be on contract, it’s theirs."

The 61-year-old Hall of Famer made his last appearance on the 30th anniversary of RAW show a few weeks back. He was one of the top acts during the Attitude Era and has always been loved by fans whenever he makes his cameo returns to WWE.

1) Ric Flair talks about Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas' relationship

Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about The Rotundas on his podcast To Be The Man. The Rotundas are a famous wrestling family which comprises of top superstars such as IRS, Barry Windham, Bo Dallas, and Bray Wyatt. Flair said he met them recently and accidentally revealed that SmackDown superstar Liv Morgan is dating Bo Dallas:

''So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know.''

Bo Dallas has not been seen since he was released by the company in 2021. However, many believe that it's the former RAW tag team champion who is behind Uncle Howdy's mask. While it is not confirmed, all signs point towards Dallas being Uncle Howdy.

