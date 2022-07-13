WWE News Roundup: Hall of Famer signs new contract with the company; Brock Lesnar's nasty backstage fight with legend; Veteran on former world champion's character

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around big names like Brock Lesnar, Mick Foley and Goldberg.

In 2016, former WWE Champions Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho entered a backstage fight at SummerSlam. Jericho got angry at The Beast Incarnate when he busted Randy Orton open during their match. After landing a few elbows on Orton's head, Lesnar won the match via stoppage.

We open today's Roundup with Jericho giving details on their backstage fight.

#3. Brock Lesnar used crass language during his fight with Chris Jericho

After Lesnar busted Randy Orton open with his elbow, Chris Jericho confronted The Beast Incarnate backstage. Jericho was reportedly incensed about how the match had gone down and was concerned for Orton's safety.

Speaking on the True Geordie podcast, the AEW star said that the language Lesnar used to berate him was homophobic. He further stated that the former WWE Champion would get 'canceled' if the words he used became public:

"I remember being literally nose-to-nose with the guy [Lesnar], and he was laughing - and he was actually saying things that would probably get him canceled if I said them, like homophobic terms you shouldn't be saying," said Jericho.

The Wizard said that when Lesnar saw him, he came right up to him to begin a fight. He explained that at that point, he wasn't concerned with how big or strong Lesnar was and was ready to fight to the death to defend his beliefs.

#2. Mick Foley signs a new deal with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed that he signed a new deal with the company. The Hardcore Legend stated that his merchandise on ProwrestlingTees will be available until July 31st as he has signed a legend's deal with WWE.

Foley made the announcement for ProWrestlingTees via Twitter. Here's what he had to say:

“Hello everyone, it’s the Hardcore Legend, Mick Foley. And I just want to explain why my merchandise will not be available through Pro Wrestling Tees after July 31st. There is no heat or friction, I still have a great relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees. It just comes down to signing a new Legends agreement with WWE that does give them the exclusive on T-shirts,'' said Foley

He thanked the fans for their support and stated that he appreciates the fans who come to shows wearing his merchandise. He also said that he expects people to understand and hopes that they will purchase as many of his t-shirts as they can before July 31st.

#1. Vince Russo comments on what Goldberg lacks in character work

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on how Goldberg's character work is different to that of Brock Lesnar. The former WWE writer pointed out that Lesnar has multiple facets to his personality and often shows a lighter side to himself, which Goldberg does not.

In making the comparison, Russo said:

''I think Brock's clowning, Brock's laughing, Brock's smiling," opined Vince Russo. "You never see that type of character out of Goldberg. That's probably the difference, Brock showing a more humorous side than Goldberg ever does. That's what I would say."

Brock Lesnar has primarily been a 'beast' in the company. However, the intimidating star has occasionally showcased his jovial side, including in his current run as well as when he won the MITB contract and turned the coveted briefcase into a boombox.

