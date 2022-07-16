WWE News Roundup - Has the next Batista already been found? Major star would be content with forced retirement from wrestling, Update on Cody Rhodes' status 

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we compile all the top stories discussed in the pro wrestling world.

Batista was among the world's most successful wrestlers during the late 2000s, and it seems like WWE might have found a talent similar to The Animal.

An injured superstar also commented on his future in wrestling and the possibility of being forced to retire from in-ring competition. We end the latest WWE News Roundup with Cody Rhodes providing an update on his recovery.

#1. Madcap Moss comments on the similarities with Batista

Madcap Moss is steadily rising to become a potential future main event talent for WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, the SmackDown Superstar said that his goal was to replicate Batista's success in WWE.

Madcap Moss admitted that "he would take Batista's career in a heartbeat" as he had a lot of respect for the future Hall of Famer. The Animal was always at the top of the card during his prime, and Moss drew inspiration from the WWE legend's work.

Like Batista, Moss is also a physically gifted athlete. He was also hoping to carry the company as the veteran superstar has done in the past.

Here's what Moss had to say about possibly being the next Batista:

"When you look at a guy like Batista, I think there are a lot of similarities. I want to humbly point out those similarities because I think he's one of the best ever, and of course, I would take the career he had in a heartbeat. He's an absolute legend, everything he's been able to do. When you look at those types of guys that have been able to carry the company in that top spot and be in the main event, that is something I think I can do, and the way you look at how those guys stood out, they did everything well." [H/T - Fightful]

Madcap Moss is on the receiving end of a singles push on the blue brand. Based on all the fan reactions, he could be amongst the next generation of established top-tier stars within a couple of years.

#2. Big E says he would be content with retiring from wrestling

Big E has not competed in the ring since he fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae in March during an episode of SmackDown. The former WWE Champion broke his neck during an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland and has since been recovering from the injury.

Despite taking off his neck brace, Big E is still staring at a long road to recovery, as he opened up recently during a TMZ Sports interview. There is no clarity over E's in-ring future as he could also be forced into early retirement.

The New Day member, however, admitted that he would be satisfied with the career he's had if he doesn't get to wrestle again.

"Yeah, I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you," Big E said. "I'm so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That's just how I am programmed. If I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I'm at in life and not being what I wanted to be, that doesn't serve me."

Sadly for Big E and his fans, the superstar won't get his neck scanned until March 2023, which is when he will get a definite answer about his status as a wrestler.

In the meantime, Big E plans on spending more time with his loved ones. He was not bothered by the uncertainty of whether he would be able to step inside the squared circle again.

"It's really one of those 'wait and see' things," Big E told TMZ Sports. "I really can't say. I don't know whether I'll be back in March at 100% or if they'll look at say, 'Maybe you should be doing something else with your life.' For me, March of next year is very far off, so I don't want to spend a lot of time worrying and stressing about that."

Big E is an incredibly popular wrestler among fans and other talents, and we hope and pray he makes a triumphant return to the ring soon.

#3. Update on Cody Rhodes' injury and WWE status

WWE has lost multiple top stars due to the injury bug, with Cody Rhodes being the biggest name on the list. The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell with a fully torn pectoral muscle and proceeded to take a medical leave of absence.

Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed that he nearly suffered a hemorrhage during his surgery. The former AEW star has received no timeline regarding his return, and he also explained why the doctors have refrained from giving him a specific date.

Here's what Cody Rhodes had to say about his recovery:

"I was told the last time I was there for my check up, after PT [physical therapy], they are not going to give me a timeline just yet for when I'm going to be back because they are afraid that if they give me that timeline, I'm going to try and jump it by a month or two. The surgery was really... I almost hemorrhaged in the surgery because there was so much blood. People have seen the picture of it in the match. It was pretty gnarly." [H/T - Fightful]

Cody Rhodes is considered one of WWE's top babyfaces during his hiatus, an obvious sign of the company's trust in his value. Many believe he could be back in time for Royal Rumble, and we should know more about his comeback as we edge closer to next year's event.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far