WWE News Roundup: Huge title rematch confirmed, Top name injured Rhea Ripley, Absent star makes in-ring return, New challenger emerges for Gunther

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you some of the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment.

Today's piece will revolve around top names, including Gunther and Rhea Ripley, among others.

#4. WWE confirms injury to Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley has been booked as a dominant force over the last year and a half. Mami faced Raquel Rodriguez last week, with Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside.

However, the two women were attacked by Nia Jax, who made her return to the promotion after getting released in 2021. While Jax helped Rhea retain the title, she had a special beating reserved for the Judgment Day member.

WWE addressed the incident on last night's RAW and revealed that Rhea Ripley got "bruised ribs," while Raquel Rodriguez had suffered whiplash from the attack.

Nia Jax was also present on RAW this week, where she continued attacking more women's division members.

#3. A huge title match announced for next week

The Judgment Day has been at odds with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens over the last few months, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeating the Canadian duo to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback.

However, a rematch will take place on the red brand next week with the gold on the line.

The heel faction has also been trying to recruit Jey Uso, but the latter Superkicked all three members on last night's show to clarify his intentions.

#2. Tommaso Ciampa sets his sights on Gunther

Gunther recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time after he overtook The Honky Tonk Man's reign. However, The Ring General is walking around with a huge target on his back as many want to dethrone one of the greatest IC Champions in the company's history.

Recently, Tommaso Ciampa set his sights on the Imperium leader's championship. The Blackheart stated that Gunther has something he wants before going on to defeat Giovanni Vinci in a singles competition.

Chad Gable has also been trying to get a rematch for the IC title, but the Alpha Academy member will have to work his way up after losing multiple times to the Ring General.

#1. Xia Li made an in-ring return

Xia Li, who was last seen in action in July earlier this year, made her in-ring return on Main Event before RAW last night. The star took on Tegan Nox in her return match but unfortunately failed to come out on top.

Xia hasn't featured much on WWE TV over the last several months. Her last televised bout came back in March.