WWE News Roundup: Huge Triple H secret teased before Backlash; Randy Orton replaces teammate; Gunther's secret announcement changing everything

Triple H sent a big hint before Backlash

Triple H didn't waste too much time before Backlash as immediately after landing in France, the star posted a picture of himself along with a big hint.

He teased what was coming in the next few days with SmackDown and Backlash. The WWE creative head appears to have a surprise in store, but at this time, fans will have to wait to see just what he means.

Gunther just made a big announcement

Triple H is not the only one dropping big hints about what is to come in the company. Gunther also wasted no time after winning his match against Chad Gable in front of his home crowd in Vienna to announce his intentions.

He addressed the crowd and said that while he had lost the Intercontinental Title, a Vienna native never stays down, and that he would become the World Heavyweight Champion very soon.

While he has said this, at the moment, he is readying himself for the King of the Ring tournament, which will culminate in the Saudi Arabian event. His announcement though, indicates WWE plans that are still secret, that he will be heading for the title soon.

Randy Orton has replaced his WWE tag team partner

After teaming with Kevin Owens to get ready to face The Bloodline this Saturday at Backlash, Orton appears to have found another partner in the meantime. It seems that he has replaced Owens during his tour of Europe, teaming with LA Knight instead.

The duo hasn't had the best success in their matches, but it remains to be seen if Orton has any real reason for not teaming with Owens at this time, or if it's simply that Owens hasn't traveled to Europe yet for some reason.

With all this and more happening, Backlash appears to be a very exciting event.

