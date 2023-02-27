WWE News Roundup: Jey Uso surprises The Bloodline again, another member upset, 5-time champion breaks character to pitch real-life best friend's return

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Today's list looks at Jey Uso's recent actions that have raised questions over his loyalty towards The Bloodline. It appears that another member of the Roman Reigns-led faction is upset over Jey's choices.

We also came across a former champion discussing her best friend's potential return under Triple H. Lastly, The Undertaker credited one of his biggest rivals for historic moments in their WWE careers.

Here, we look at the biggest stories that have dominated the WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Jey Uso reunites with The Bloodline at WWE house show

wrestling.killer @wrestlingkill3r Jey Uso joined the Bloodline in a match at last night's #WWE live event! Jey Uso joined the Bloodline in a match at last night's #WWE live event! https://t.co/oY8P7RWc9V

Last week's SmackDown saw Jey Uso make an appearance while Sami Zayn confronted Jimmy Uso in the show's final moments. Jey didn't do anything when Jimmy attacked Zayn, but he also didn't act when The Master Strategist hit Jimmy with a Helluva Kick. In fact, he let Sami Zayn escape while Solo Sikoa and a hurt Jimmy Uso looked at their brother from inside the ring.

Following that, Solo and Jimmy combined forces for a match against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman at a recent house show. Jey's initial absence left The Bloodline shorthanded, but he showed up just in time to reunite with his brothers.

Jey also won the match for The Bloodline after defeating the Celtic Warrior with a surprise roll-up pinfall. He quietly made his way out of the arena without giving his brothers an opportunity to have a conversation. Jey Uso continues to maintain his distance from the Roman Reigns-led faction. But he stayed true to his words of backing his twin in times of need by competing in the latest match.

#2 Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message after Jey Uso's actions

Solo Sikoa may not have been pleased with Jey Uso seemingly abandoning his brothers after SmackDown went off the air. However, he was happy to compete alongside Jimmy Uso at the Road to WrestleMania live event in Rockford. Following the show, Sikoa took to Instagram to share a picture with Jimmy Uso and captioned it "Us" with a blood drop emoji.

Roman Reigns had relayed his message via Paul Heyman that Jimmy Uso must deal with Jey, or the Tribal Chief will take matters into his hands when he returns on SmackDown this week. Things are stacking up against The Right Hand Man as Solo Sikoa has subtly hinted at The Bloodline being his priority with his latest post.

#3 Bayley discusses Sasha Banks' potential WWE return

Sasha Banks left WWE after allegedly walking out of the company over creative differences last year. Since then, she has moved on to NJPW, where she recently dethroned KAIRI as the IWGP Women's Champion.

Although Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) is enjoying a good run lately, her friend Bayley hopes to see her back in WWE at some point. She opened up about Sasha Banks potentially coming back under Triple H's regime in a recent interview and said:

"I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back. I’ll say yes [if she would come back] because this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what she will be doing in the next few months. She’s gonna literally take over the world, take the world by storm but I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart I mean me, so she needs to come back to me cause I need her to be my travel partner. I’m gonna say that I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back." [1:49 - 2:23]

Bayley and Sasha Banks are close friends in real life. Thus, it is no surprise that Bayley was in the live audience for each of Sasha Banks' important appearances in NJPW. It is great to see that Bayley still holds on to the hopes of her friend returning to WWE in the future.

#4 The Undertaker hails WWE legend for their epic rivalry

TJ. @Tjeerd001 The Undertaker looks down at medical staff checking on Mankind after he fell,unscripted,through the top of Hell in a Cell into the ring 16ft below. June 28,1998 The Undertaker looks down at medical staff checking on Mankind after he fell,unscripted,through the top of Hell in a Cell into the ring 16ft below. June 28,1998 https://t.co/4YuNjERLdq

The Undertaker has shared some of the most memorable moments of his career with Mick Foley. The Deadman recently credited the WWE legend for creating historic moments together and hailed him as a true "bada**." He urged fans to take a deeper look into their unforgettable feud on the latest episode of WWE Rivals and wrote:

"To share the ring & so many history making moments with @RealMickFoleywas one of the greatest highlights of my career! He’s a true bada**! Witness the story behind our rivalry on an all-new episode of @WWE Rivals tonight at 10/9c on @AETV!"

Undertaker @undertaker WYATT 6 @Windham6

#SuckItLAKnight This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight https://t.co/nQHYWNq7CL Respect is earned! twitter.com/Windham6/statu… Respect is earned! twitter.com/Windham6/statu…

The Undertaker recently admitted that he would still be an active in-ring competitor if he was physically fit to put up good matches. The Deadman doesn't want fans to watch him struggle inside the ring and cannot accept the failure to meet the standards he has set in his illustrious career. He last appeared on WWE television during the 30th anniversary of RAW, where he helped Bray Wyatt silence LA Knight.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes