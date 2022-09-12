WWE News Roundup: John Cena's new look with a beard, Another new member to be added to The Bloodline? 

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at some of the most recent top news stories.

The Bloodline recently saw the addition of a brand new member, Solo Sikoa, who perfectly fits into the storyline. Now, a Hall of Famer has teased that yet another member could be added to the faction soon.

Also, multi-time Champion John Cena has taken to Twitter to show off his new look where he can be seen sporting a beard.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin gives his honest thoughts on The Rock

Many WWE Superstars try their hands in Hollywood movies but none has been as successful as The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson. Speaking recently to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin had major praise for his former rival The Rock.

"Everybody is doing their thing, but yeah, I could definitely see back then that a guy like him would have the capability and the ability and the want to succeed like he has," said Steve Austin. "He has done it through nothing but hard a** work. Props to him. I loved our matches together. I have always loved working with him, and I'm proud of him. I'm happy for all of his success because he is just killing it, and he is working his a** off."

Austin further stated how The Rock has carved out a path for himself in Hollywood rather than trying to fit into the "Hollywood standards".

#2. John Cena shows off his new bearded look

Sixteen-time world champion John Cena recently took to Twitter to share some images in which he can be seen in a new look. Attending the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine, Cena was seen sporting a new goatee. Usually seen with a clean-shaven look during his WWE run, fans are excited to see Cena's new look.

The Leader of Cenation recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with WWE. During his in-ring promo, Cena made it clear that he's not planning to retire anytime soon and assured fans that he will be back.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi teases yet another addition to The Bloodline

The Bloodline is undoubtedly one of the most dominating factions in recent memory. At Clash at the Castle, a new member was added as former NXT star Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and aligned himself with his brothers The Usos and cousin Roman Reigns.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his main roster in-ring debut. After the show, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who is the father of The Usos, tweeted that "something is missing". This has now led to speculation that yet another member could be added to The Bloodline soon.

