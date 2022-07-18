WWE News Roundup: John Cena ties the knot, Goldberg breaks silence on allegedly sabotaging Bray Wyatt, Top star to turn heel?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

16-time world champion John Cena has publicly tied the knot and we have photos of the same. Goldberg has finally broken silence on his infamous match against The Fiend and allegations of him changing the outcome of the match. Additionally, a veteran has suggested that we might witness a major heel turn soon.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into today's WWE News Roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#3 WWE veteran says a big heel turn could happen soon

Earlier this month, Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey,. In doing so, she defeated the former UFC star to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey and Morgan are now set to go one-on-one at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that we might see Ronda Rousey turn heel in the near future. He added that Rousey turning on Morgan could get her a lot of heat.

"And I think Liv Morgan, the people like her. Beautiful girl, and I think they are maybe turning Ronda [Rousey] back heel, which is her; I guess that's the environment she does the best in, maybe turning her," said Dutch Mantell. "And if they turn her on Liv, that would be a good one; they could get heat out of that."

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to win it. She challenged Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 for her title but wasn't successful in capturing the gold. A month later, at WrestleMania Backlash, Rousey defeated Flair in an "I Quit" match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#2 Goldberg finally comments on allegations of changing the finish of his match against The Fiend

One of the most widely-criticized WWE decisions in recent memory is Goldberg defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The two went one-on-one at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia and Goldberg became the first star to pin The Fiend. He also won the Universal Championship from him in the process.

The decision was met with heavy criticism from fans and critics. However, things became more controversial when allegations were made against Goldberg for forcefully changing the finish of the match and defeating The Fiend. During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Goldberg finally commented on these rumors and denied the allegations completely.

"Let's put it this way. I've never said anything that wasn't true in the wrestling business. I'm a talent and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing that I was gonna lose. Then somehow it changed and the finish was different. And it surely wasn't me. Because it's an extremely selfish move, number one, to do. Number two, then truly it wouldn't be about the business, it would be about myself. And number three, who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand anything. Truly I mean I'm not," said Goldberg.

The WWE Hall of Famer further added that he would love to see Bray Wyatt face-to-face and make sure that he does not believe any of these allegations. Goldberg last wrestled for WWE earlier this year at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. At the time, he indicated that it might be his last match, but his future is unclear. As for Bray Wyatt, he was released from WWE in July 2021.

#1 John Cena publicly ties the know with his wife

Abhishek :) @AbhishekPW John Cena and his wife Shay are having their wedding this weekend! John Cena and his wife Shay are having their wedding this weekend!❤️ https://t.co/tQCLYmQczZ

16-time world champion John Cena has tied the knot with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh in a public ceremony, nearly two years after their legal marriage. The popular couple hosted their wedding ceremony in Vancouver with close friends and family in attendance.

TMZ Sports released a photo of the couple heading into The Vancouver Club all dressed up. The two secretly got married on October 12, 2020, and they didn't have a public ceremony at that time. They started dating in 2019 following Cena's split with Nikki Bella.

