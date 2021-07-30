WWE News Roundup: Top star expected to return soon, former champion wants a storyline with Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon's thoughts on AEW (July 30, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. A top SmackDown star will likely return to action next month.

An NXT star has revealed his thoughts on a potential storyline with Roman Reigns' faction. Meanwhile, Vince McMahon recently addressed AEW's standing as WWE's possible competitor.

Not too long ago, Liv Morgan said she was "pushing for" a women's tournament that will reportedly take place later this year. Additionally, a current titleholder has spoken about Charlotte Flair "giving back" to the business.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Sasha Banks is being advertised for a WWE event in August

The last match featuring Sasha Banks took place on the first night of this year's WrestleMania event. She defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair in the main event.

Both stars put on one of the best women's WrestleMania matches of all time, as Belair won her first title in WWE at the end of the night.

Sasha Banks hasn't been involved in a major storyline since then. Now that WWE has recently returned to live touring, Banks is being advertised for an event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next month.

The August 13 show from the BOK Center is set to feature Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Rey Mysterio as well:

"WWE is back on the road with John Cena! For one night only, see your favorite SmackDown superstars at BOK Center on Friday, August 13. Lineup includes: SmackDown Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks and many more!"

While the card is subject to change, it would make sense to bring back Sasha Banks ahead of the August 21 WWE pay-per-view — SummerSlam.

The Legit Boss hasn't yet had a rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Could she renew her rivalry with Bianca Belair on the road to SummerSlam 2021? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das