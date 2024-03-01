WWE News Roundup: Legend charged with murder; Major spoiler for CM Punk; Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, takes huge step

A WWE legend has been charged with murder, there's a major spoiler for CM Punk heading into WrestleMania, and Brock Lesnar's daughter has taken a huge step in her athletic career - with all of this and more, welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup.

There are several big stories around the world of wrestling, and here we'll be focusing on the biggest stories.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#3. CM Punk spoiler ahead of WrestleMania

Unfortunately for fans of CM Punk, after his return to WWE, he suffered a torn tricep during the men's Royal Rumble match. It has now forced him to step away from action.

However, there's an update in the form of an advertisement.

The star has stayed off TV since his injury, but it appears that there will be an exception to the rule coming up soon. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is advertising CM Punk for the RAW before WrestleMania.

What exactly he will be doing there is unclear, as his injury won't allow him to wrestle, but it is possible that he will be involved with WrestleMania in one form or another, maybe even as a host.

#2. WWE legend Billy Jack Haynes charged with murder after he is released from the hospital

Billy Jack Haynes was arrested in connection to the death of his wife, Janette Becraft. His wife was found dead due to a gunshot wound. After not cooperating with the police for multiple hours, when he finally came out, her body was recovered.

Expand Tweet

Haynes was in hospital under police custody to treat medical issues not related to the reason for his arrest. He was still not charged.

However, following his release from the hospital, he has now been charged with second-degree murder and taken to jail.

#1. Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, has taken a huge step

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, has excelled in amateur competitions, making her name in shotput, and holds the record at Colorado State at 19.07 meters.

Along with the numerous other accolades she has earned in the sport, she has now punched her ticket to the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Brock Lesnar is known to actively support his daughter and was even pictured hugging her when she broke the record in shotput. It remains to be seen how she will fare in the NCAA Championships.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE