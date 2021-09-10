WWE News Roundup: Legend wants to face Roman Reigns before retirement, Seth Rollins reacts to major signing, Paul Heyman's take on Becky Lynch's heel turn (September 10, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. A former world champion recently expressed his wish to face Roman Reigns in a dream match.

Seth Rollins reacted to a major WWE signing not too long ago, while Paul Heyman has given his thoughts on Becky Lynch's current character.

Bray Wyatt's fans have shown a lot of support since his release from the company. He recently responded to a tweet that offended his fanbase. Additionally, another ex-WWE talent has spoken about a feud with The Undertaker that never happened.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Jeff Hardy wants a dream WWE match against Roman Reigns

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently at the top of the mountain on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy - who was recently involved in 24/7 title shenanigans - doesn't seem to be in a major storyline at the moment.

Speaking on the Wrestling Inside the Ropes podcast, Hardy expressed that his main goal before retirement is to become a Universal Champion. He also praised Roman Reigns and The Usos' storyline on SmackDown.

“It's just so powerful man," said Hardy. "Every time I watch SmackDown, I love the Usos and the whole Head of the Table thing. The Tribal Chief is so strong you know. That’s definitely a dream match – the dream match I have for my career. I’ve never been in the ring head-to-head with Roman Reigns. So that’s on my bucket list for sure and it can be a very beautiful encounter.”

The Tribal Chief's special counsel, Paul Heyman, has responded to Jeffy Hardy's statement via Twitter.

Although Heyman praised Hardy's accomplishments, he also noted that Reigns would "smash" the legend into a well-earned retirement. Check out the tweet below:

I am a great admirer of all @JEFFHARDYBRAND's accomplishments, and also of the fact he's arrogant enough to spell his twitter handle in ALL CAPS. Great branding! It would be a pleasure to watch my #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns SMASH Jeff into his well-earned @WWE retirement! https://t.co/I2dSU9WWCR — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 9, 2021

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. Jeff Hardy at some point down the road? Sound off in the comments section below.

