WWE News Roundup: Another big star to return at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar's backstage altercation with 4-time world champion, John Cena's old rival sends a message

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we'll look at some interesting updates related to John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul.

John Cena returned this week on RAW. He celebrated his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. Multiple names, including AEW stars such as Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan, sent him wishes on RAW. Many big names wished The Champ on Twitter, including former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio:

3. Alberto Del Rio's message to John Cena

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio shared a heartfelt message for Cena on Twitter. The two men were on-screen rivals when Del Rio was in WWE. He acknowledged that Cena has been one of his 'best rivals' and wished him the best for his future:

''Congratulations to one of my best rivals, @JohnCena, on his 20 years with the @WWE. Cheers my friend! To 20 more!" wrote Del Rio.''

Del Rio was among the many stars Cena beat to become a 16-time WWE Champion. Cena defeated Del Rio at Night of Champions in 2011 to become the World Champion.

2. Kurt Angle talks about his backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar

Pro Wrestling Musings @PWMusings



Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar and the culmination of their WWE Championship feud.



#WWE The legendary Smackdown iron man match.Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar and the culmination of their WWE Championship feud. The legendary Smackdown iron man match.Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar and the culmination of their WWE Championship feud.#WWE https://t.co/2oJw3P4tSH

Kurt Angle spoke about when he and Brock Lesnar had a wrestling match backstage in 2003. Lesnar boasted about his wrestling abilities and claimed he could beat Kurt Angle. The Olympic Medalist didn't take Lesnar's threats lightly and challenged him to a fight.

The four-time WWE Champion told Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling that they had a close fight. But Lesnar wasn't able to take him down even once. Angle said he won that day:

“I said, ‘It’s time to go.’ We went and, you know what, the rumor is that I kicked his a**. Not true. It was a really close match. I took him down a couple of times. He didn’t take me down at all, but it was a pretty tight match.''

1. Logan Paul set to return to WWE at SummerSlam

Logan Paul stirred rumors of a possible return when he recently shared photos of himself training in the ring. This week on RAW, The Miz announced that his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner would make his comeback at SummerSlam.

The Miz claimed he'd team up with Paul again at SummerSlam, and the two look forward to becoming undis[uted tag team champions. The Miz attacked Paul after they defeated The Mysterios at 'Mania 38. However, The Awesome One said the two men had resolved their issues.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy for Logan Paul's return? Yes No 50 votes so far