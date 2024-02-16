WWE News Roundup: Major injury and replacement confirmed; The Rock and Roman Reigns send messages; Triple H didn't like former star

Welcome to yet another edition of the WWE news roundup as we bring you the most exciting news from around the wrestling world for the day.

Today's edition will talk about what The Rock and Roman Reigns had to say before they returned on SmackDown, a former WWE star who has been hospitalized, and how a 47-year-old star was told that he was not Triple H's favorite.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Maven was not one of Triple H's "favorite people"

Former WWE star Maven opened up on his latest YouTube video about his relationship with Triple H.

Speaking about how he and The Game got along, the 47-year-old said that he found that he was not well-liked.

"I have no idea what he thinks of me. I've heard from other people that I know and trust that I was not one of his favorite people. And if so, hey, that's his opinion. Every man's entitled to his own opinion, I'm not gonna belittle him for having his, even if it's negative about me. I mean I'm just gonna have to go and do this or do something else. Find success in other avenues. And you know what? I'm perfectly fine with that." [49:36-50:14]

Maven went on to add that everyone had their own opinion, and Triple H had his, so he had no problem with him.

Roman Reigns and The Rock are being vocal before returning to WWE SmackDown

Although the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press event didn't go how they wanted, Roman Reigns and The Rock seem geared to take back control of their fate this week on SmackDown.

Unhappy with how things played out, both stars let their thoughts be known.

Expand Tweet

While Roman Reigns promised that everything would change, The Rock didn't hold himself back either. He hyped up his appearance, and it's clear that they have something big planned for SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis confirmed a WWE star's injury and also that she would be replaced from a match

Unfortunately, despite being lined up for a shot at the Elimination Chamber match, Shotzi suffered an injury during the NXT tapings.

It turned out to be a serious injury to her knee, meaning she would not be able to compete. As a result, Nick Aldis confirmed that Alba Fyre would replace her in the Elimination Chamber qualification match on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

At this time, Fyre is set to face Naomi, while Tiffany Stratton will face Zelina Vega in the qualifiers.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE