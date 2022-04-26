WWE News Roundup - Major interest in signing two top AEW names? Superstars had an argument before WrestleMania match; Legendary star could take 'The Undertaker role' 

We're back with another stacked edition of Sportskeeda's Daily WWE News Roundup, and it has been quite a busy day in the pro wrestling world.

We kicked off the lineup of stories with two AEW stars reacting to recent reports of interest within Vince McMahon's company to get them back. Elsewhere, a Hall of Famer revealed details of a heated argument before one of the best WrestleMania matches ever.

Randy Orton also opened up on his in-ring future following the completion of his 20th anniversary in WWE.

Could a legendary superstar slip into 'The Undertaker' role in WWE? Booker T named a former world champion who could replace The Deadman in the promotion.

We wrapped up the roundup with another former star revealing his intentions to make a comeback. Without further ado, let's dive in.

#5. Dax Harwood reacts to rumors of WWE's interest in signing FTR

Formerly known as The Revival in WWE, FTR is reportedly on WWE's radar regarding a potential return.

Dax Harwood recently reacted to the rumors on the Wrestling Perspective podcast and didn't rule out the possibility of doing business with WWE again. He explained that both AEW and WWE prioritize the acquisition of talent.

The AEW star was aware that WWE officials would keep track of FTR's incredible progress over the past ten months. Harwood wasn't surprised that WWE 'would send feelers out' about getting them back into its fold.

"I think both companies are in the business of getting talent and getting talented talent, not just any talent, and I think they've seen the wave we've made, especially in the last 8-10 months, more so in the last 4 months. So yeah, why wouldn't they put feelers out? Why wouldn't they ask about it?" Dax Harwood said.

FTR has been one of the best tag teams in the world right from their WWE days, but they have undoubtedly taken their game to a whole new level since their release. Could Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler get another crack at having a successful run in World Wrestling Entertainment?

#4. Bully Ray reveals tag teams had an argument before their match at WrestleMania 17

WrestleMania 17 is fondly remembered for a memorable TLC match between The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian.

During a recent appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Bully Ray revealed that the teams involved in the WrestleMania match had a significant disagreement before the event.

The Hall of Famer recalled that the atmosphere was "tense" backstage leading up to the match as every minor spot was scrutinized and contested behind the scenes.

Bully Ray said that the superstars faced some difficulties while putting together the final sequence of the match, as he explained below:

"So, the night before, we're all in the Astrodome, and we're trying to put this thing together. And it's a little tense because we're such perfectionists at this point that we were putting everything under a microscope, every last movement, especially myself. This is the only time we argued. It got really heated the day of the sequence of the final holysh*t bumps. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bully Ray also spoke about Jeff Hardy's mind-boggling ladder spot with Edge and how they worked hard to find a way of making it happen. The Hall of Famer's latest revelations are another example of the meticulous planning that goes into every professional wrestling bout.

#3. Booker T feels Stone Cold Steve Austin can take The Undertaker's spot

Stone Cold Steve Austin took fans on a nostalgia trip at WrestleMania 38 as he had his first full-fledged match in almost 19 years.

Steve Austin looked great in his "No Holds Barred" showdown against Kevin Owens as he brawled across the arena and emerged victorious at the end. The former even mentioned that he would be willing to return for WrestleMania 39 if Vince McMahon gave him a phone call.

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Steve Austin could legitimately replace The Undertaker as WWE's premier special attraction talent.

Booker noted that the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker are no longer the go-to guys for certain high-profile spots and felt Steve Austin was the ideal superstar to fulfill the responsibility.

"He's the last one left, man. I mean, I don't think Shawn Michaels is gonna be the guy to fill that role or anything like that. I can't think of any other names besides myself, and that's just not something that I really want to do at all. Bring me a match and a check, and I'm all down for that, but as far as being that guy, I can't think of too many people outside Stone Cold Steve Austin who could take it and make it something totally special when you see it on the marquee that fans go."

Booker T was confident that Steve Austin could be WWE's 'three-time-a-year guy,' who shows up at massive premium live shows and has an angle with young or established talent.

"That right there. I gotta see it,' just because. No other reason, I just gotta see it. So definitely, he could be that guy who slips into the 'Undertaker role' and be that three-time-a-year guy to come out and just do something."

Would you like to see Steve Austin take The Undertaker's spot?

#2. Santino Marella wants to return as a commentator

Santino Marella is eager to return to his former company.

Santino Marella is inarguably one of the most underrated performers of his era. He excelled in his comic roles for WWE and was always over with the crowds. The former Intercontinental Champion recently revealed on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame Podcast that he is working towards a WWE return.

Marella, as expected, does not wish to return as an active in-ring competitor as he would love to become a commentator.

Santino noted that he'd been announcing work for several companies recently and hoped to secure another full-time job with Vince McMahon's team.

"I coach wrestling. For years, I was on a show called Aftermath on Sports Network. You know, we talked about the week that was in WWE. So I'm still around very much. Now, I'm doing commentary mostly. I do commentary for Destiny Wrestling, PTW in Poland, a company in Montreal, MEW. Basically, I'm just trying to get more reps. I did some for IMPACT, and eventually, I want to go to WWE in some capacity as a commentator."

If you didn't know it already, Santino Marella's daughter recently signed with WWE. She even sat down for an insightful interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, where she spoke on several topics, including her father, Rhea Ripley, women headlining WrestleMania, and more.

#1. Randy Orton provides an update on his in-ring future

Randy Orton is now a 20-year WWE veteran, and fans would be foolish to assume that he is nearing the end of his career.

During a special YouTube video, Randy Orton revealed that he plans on wrestling for another eight years before calling it quits at the age of 50.

"I'm 41 [42]; by the time I'm 50, I think I'm done. I'll do auditions every once in a while, but I almost only do them because my wife says, 'Do them because what if you don't, and then you'll wonder what if you did."

Orton also claimed that he would outlast even Roman Reigns in the WWE. Orton said that while he expects the Tribal Chief to move to Hollywood eventually, The Viper intends on being the superstar who stuck around for the longest period.

"I don't care if Roman Reigns... I'm sure he's got Dwayne Johnson's agent's number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood; I'll still be here. I'm in my prime, ladies, and gentlemen. I got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody."

Randy Orton's legacy is far from over as he looks to add many more chapters to his legendary career. Do you think Randy Orton will have a longer run than Roman Reigns in the WWE as an active talent? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy