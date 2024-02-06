WWE News Roundup: Major name attacks Cody Rhodes backstage at a live event, Veteran discusses Brock Lesnar's future, The Rock becomes top merch seller

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock, among others.

Brock Lesnar was all set to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. However, in light of recent allegations against Vince McMahon, with Lesnar also seemingly referenced in the lawsuit, the plans for the Beast Incarnate's return were nixed. A veteran recently discussed the former Universal Champion's future with the company.

In other news, Cody Rhodes was attacked backstage at Saturday's live event. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

The WWE roster stopped over in Corbin, Kentucky for the second house show of the week. Like Saturday's show, Cody Rhodes once again headlined the Sunday event as he took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight.

Here are the complete results of the show:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa

AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Bianca Belair, Shotzi & Zelina Vega defeated Iyo Sky, Asuka & Kairi Sane

Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal

Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight

#2. Cody Rhodes was attacked backstage at Saturday's show

Cody Rhodes has not had a good week. Following the controversial events on the recent episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare suffered a backstage attack on Saturday as Shinsuke Nakamura spit mist on him while he was heading backstage.

Expand Tweet

The duo will look to settle their differences on RAW this week. They will face off in a bull rope match.

#3. Wrestling Veteran believes Brock Lesnar could be done with WWE

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE at the Royal Rumble came into jeopardy after he was seemingly referenced in the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit. Reportedly, the Beast Incarnate could be out for an extended period.

Dutch Mantell also shared his thoughts on the situation. The wrestling veteran also believes that we have seen the last of Brock Lesnar in the global juggernaut.

''I find it hard that Brock Lesnar could actually go back now. I don't want to go on record to say I think he will. But when I think about it, I don't think he will. Because, now, he's a liability. If it's true, he participated in it. No, he didn't! He was invited to participate in it, but he didn't. So, he may be saved. See, he's guilty by association. He did nothing, but he's getting a lot of the heat off of it."

Expand Tweet

#4. The Rock becomes the leading merch seller

The Rock's return to the promotion on SmackDown this past Friday was not received well by fans as he seemingly replaced Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' challenger at WrestleMania XL.

While fans on the internet have rallied behind the American Nightmare while bashing The Rock, the Brahma Bull has been the top merchandise seller on WWE Shop since his appearance on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see if the merch movement impacts the company's plans for WrestleMania XL.

Share your views on the recent developments in WWE in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE