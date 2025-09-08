  • home icon
  WWE News Roundup: Major name refuses to compete at a show, Adam Pearce confirms The Usos' reunion, CM Punk sends a short message

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 08, 2025 14:14 GMT
Adam Pearce and CM Punk! (Images from WWE.com)
Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will cover topics revolving around Adam Pearce and CM Punk, among others.

Adam Pearce recently took to social media to confirm that a legendary tag team is set to reunite on RAW. Meanwhile, Punk highlighted AJ Lee's return with a five-word message on social media.

Also, a major name refused to compete at an upcoming WWE show, with a replacement also seemingly revealed. Let's check it all out without any further ado.

#1. Adam Pearce reveals The Usos are back together

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. However, Jey and Jimmy went their separate ways several months ago after the latter turned on his twin brother at SummerSlam 2023.

While Jey and Jimmy did sort out their differences last year during the OG Bloodline reunion, they remained singles competitors. However, the two now look set to reunite to take on The Vision.

Adam Pearce has announced that Jimmy and Jey Uso will be present on this week's RAW, where they are expected to address Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's recent actions.

#2. CM Punk continues to hype AJ Lee's WWE return

AJ Lee made her return to WWE on SmackDown after over 10 years away from the company. While fans are elated to have the former Divas Champion back, there is no one happier than CM Punk, who has been hyping up his wife's return nonstop on social media.

The Best in the World posted another story on Instagram, where he gushed about AJ Lee and her industry-changing return:

"Just look at her. Ugh," he wrote.

CM Punk will likely compete alongside AJ Lee in her return match. The duo could take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team bout at Wrestlepalooza.

#3. Major name refuses to compete at an upcoming WWE event

WWE seemingly made a mistake with its upcoming shows, as it put the WCW La Parka (who later became L.A. Park) on one of the Worlds Collide graphics instead of La Parka.

L.A. Park addressed the issue on X, noting that the company always put him there to confuse people. The veteran added that he won't be competing at World Collide.

"You already know how they always put me up there to confuse people, but it's not me, well, the one in the image is me, but I'm not going to go," Ibarra tweeted in Spanish.
Worlds Collide is scheduled for September 12 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show features a Lucha Showcase eight-man tag team match, which will see La Parka, Mascarita Sagrada, Niño Hamburguesa, and Octagón Jr. join forces against Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
