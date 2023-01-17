WWE News Roundup: Major name released as a punishment, Former women's champion takes a major shot at Roman Reigns 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Kevin Nash, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley.

Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match on RAW last week to become the number one contender for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Rhea Ripley had a cheeky message for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on Twitter. Apart from that, we will also take a look at why fans are worried about Kevin Nash:

3) Rhea Ripley mocks WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

This week on RAW, Judgment Day confronted The Bloodline. During the confrontation, Rhea Ripley came face-to-face with Solo Sikoa. Both superstars are the 'enforcers' of their respective stables, and going by the audience response, fans wanted to see them go at it. However, this staredown was broken up by Mustafa Ali, who attacked Sikoa.

The Eradicator then took to Twitter to post a message for The Bloodline. It is clear that the former RAW Women's Champion wants to stir up some controversy as she knows that using The Tribal Chief's catchphrase would not go down well. Ripley is one of the few females who hold a win over a male superstar in WWE.

2) Vince McMahon fired Road Dogg as punishment

In September 2021, Vince McMahon rebranded NXT as NXT 2.0 after Triple H stepped away as NXT's Creative Head due to health issues. During that time, Triple H's close friend and one of the members of the NXT creative team Road Dogg was fired. Former WWE Writer Vince Russo stated on The Wrestling Outlaws that McMahon punished them for failing to beat AEW Dynamite in the ratings war.

"So bro, when your son-in-law (Triple H) is on his deathbed, Vince McMahon takes over NXT, fires everybody Triple H hired, and does a whitewash of everything. Bro, you do that while your son-in-law is on his deathbed. Bro, to me, that was the punishment.''

He further added that it was soon after this that Stephanie McMahon wanted to take a leave of absence due to 'personal issues' to spend time with her family. Stephanie returned to WWE after Vince McMahon retired and became the co-CEO. Now that McMahon has returned as the Chairman, his daughter has quit.

1) Matt Riddle posts a photo with his family

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros #family #love So happy to be back with my family and to enjoy sushi with them. Hope everyone is having a great day #stallion So happy to be back with my family and to enjoy sushi with them. Hope everyone is having a great day #stallion #family #love https://t.co/VLt2UtMYoN

The Original Bro Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV after Solo Sikoa brutally attacked him. The real reason for his absence is allegedly him going to rehab for failing his second drug test. The former US Champion re-emerged on social media and posted a picture with his family with a heartfelt caption:

"So happy to be back with my family and to enjoy sushi with them. Hope everyone is having a great day #stallion #family #love," tweeted Riddle.

There have been rumors that Riddle will make his return soon and is being advertised for some WWE shows to be held in February. The original plan for Riddle was for him to have a match against his former tag team partner Randy Orton at WrestleMania 39. However, those plans may not materialize due to Orton's injury.

