WWE News Roundup: Major star banned from SmackDown after serious incident, Roman Reigns retirement claim by legend

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest stories of the day in the wrestling world. Today features a shocking revelation about Roman Reigns, while The Rock revealed what he told Cody Rhodes before making him bleed on RAW.

But let's start with news of Nick Aldis prohibiting one of SmackDown's top stars from appearing on tonight's episode of the blue brand. So, without further ado, here is the WWE News Roundup.

#3. Nick Aldis announces LA Knight won't be at WWE SmackDown

Following LA Knight's attempted home invasion and brawl with AJ Styles last week, he has been ordered not to come to WWE SmackDown tonight. The Phenomenal One refused to show up at the arena if The Megastar would be there, forcing Nick Aldis to ban Knight from tonight's episode.

The blue brand's general manager sent a video of his response to Styles on X/Twitter. Aldis was reluctant to give in to his request but agreed to ensure LA Knight was barred from the building to avoid any legal issues a week before WrestleMania:

"The situation between [LA Knight and AJ Styles] has gotten out of hand. The last thing we need before the Biggest WrestleMania of All Time is a major incident involving law enforcement. So, you get your wish. I have asked LA Knight to stay away. He will not be in attendance tomorrow night," Nick Aldis said.

Knight and Styles will face each other at The Show of Shows following weeks of pent-up animosity and frustration at each other.

#2. The Rock reveals what he said to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The Rock's beatdown of Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW this week was considered iconic, thanks to the intensity and setting of it. This came at the end of the show, three hours after The Great One said something to The American Nightmare that was not caught on the microphone.

The Final Boss has seemingly confirmed what he said. The Rock said, "Tonight, I'm gonna make you bleed." He fulfilled that promise later during his attack on Rhodes, leaving him a bloody mess in the rain.

#1. Roman Reigns considered himself retired in 2020, says Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has revealed that Roman Reigns was close to retiring in 2020. In an interview with Uproxx, The Wiseman mentioned that The Tribal Chief considered himself finished with the business after choosing not to compete in WWE at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic:

"I was executive director of Monday Night RAW, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back.’ And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he’s retired. He’s not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye," Paul Heyman said.

Of course, Reigns returned at SummerSlam and turned heel. The rest is history, as he'd become one of the biggest stars in WWE history. Heyman further claimed Roman Reigns' entire run as The Tribal Chief is "nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out."

