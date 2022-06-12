WWE News Roundup: Major star leaving because WWE doesn't want to renew contract, Vince McMahon's offer to former champion for return, Top star on being frustrated with backstage environment

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

A former WWE Superstar has revealed that Vince McMahon has offered her a return to the company. A top star has expressed frustration with the backstage environment in the Stamford-based promotion. A major star is leaving because the company doesn't want to renew her contract.

#3 Former champion reveals Vince McMahon offered her a return

Former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane recently opened up about her relationship with Vince McMahon. Speaking with ENTAME next, she had major praise for the WWE Chairman and also revealed that he offered her a return to the company if she wanted to return.

“I think he is very unusual. Vince also smiled and said, ‘If you want to come back, come back to America anytime.' Vince is very enthusiastic about his work and is still at the forefront of the field. He always gave me and Asuka-san a kind voice, although he sometimes gave strict guidance and training to the players and staff in some games."

After making a name for herself in Japan, Kairi Sane signed with WWE in 2016. She immediately established herself as a top star by winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017 and later became the NXT Women's Champion. She started teaming up with Asuka on the main roster, and the two won the Women's Tag Team Championship.

#2 Top SmackDown star on being frustrated with the backstage environment

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently spoke about the backstage environment in WWE. During his appearance on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, Zayn revealed that sudden plan changes before the shows are sometimes very frustrating. He then praised the talents in the company and stated that they all always pull it off.

"There are times when I’m frustrated with it [backstage environment]. When things are going awry and I’m frustrated and I’m about to go out and I go, ‘this just shouldn’t happen.' This should be the week where it all explodes so that this never happens again but it never happens, we always pull it off. It’s a testament to how talented everybody is. It’s crazy. This shouldn’t work, but it does," said Zayn.

Sami Zayn is currently in an interesting storyline on SmackDown with The Bloodline. He is desperately trying to join the faction but hasn't been able to make them accept him completely. There are hints of him turning face after this and facing Roman Reigns. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

#1 Paige says she didn't want to leave WWE

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige recently shocked the pro wrestling universe as she announced that she would be leaving the company next month. During a latest Twitch stream, Paige revealed that she's not leaving because she wanted to, but because WWE didn't want to renew her contract.

"I'm not leaving because I want to, they just don't want to re-sign my contract. I completely understand. There is no hard feelings," said Paige.

She further stated that she doesn't think any "non-compete clause" is associated with her departure from WWE. She added that Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis said they'd keep the door open for her.

"If you don't renew the contract then, I don't think there's any non-compete clause. That's not what I was told on the phone. We're having a normal conversation and it's like, 'So, we're not gonna renew your contract.' I texted Vince McMahon, he texted back. Everyone was respectful about it. It's a bummer. They are keeping the door open, both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they'll keep the door open, but that's usually what companies say," Paige added.

Paige has rarely made any on-screen appearances for the company over the last few years. She has been out of action for over four years due to a neck injury. However, she has stated that she'll most likely return to the ring in WWE or some other promotion.

