WWE News Roundup - Major star has been replaced following real-life controversy, Fans upset over Cody Rhodes issue, Nia Jax incident

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for May 18, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about SmackDown Superstars Nia Jax and Cody Rhodes. Plus, the latest update on Natalya, and more. Let's get started:

#4. Natalya attacks a 'fan'

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya made her National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) debut on Saturday. She faced Kenzie Paige at the Crockett Cup, challenging her for the NWA World Women's Championship.

Although Natalya was unsuccessful in defeating Paige, something interesting happened after the match. The wrestling veteran assaulted a 'fan' in attendance:

Interestingly, another wrestling veteran, Gail Kim, was supposed to be the special guest referee for Natalya vs. Kenzie Paige. However, Kim could not appear at the event due to illness.

#3. Nia Jax suffers an injury on WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax was involved in a scary incident on the latest episode of SmackDown when she faced Tiffany Stratton. During the match, a chair spot on Jax's face led to her getting busted open. The WWE SmackDown Superstar shared the following message on Instagram afterward:

"Nobody makes me bleed my own blood," Nia Jax wrote. Tiffany Stratton responded, "I did."

Naomi also trolled Nia Jax:

#2. CM Punk controversy regarding WWE Night of Champions 2025

This year, Night of Champions will take place in Saudi Arabia on June 28. CM Punk was initially featured in an ad for the event, which raised eyebrows. Punk's past remarks about the country suggested he would never appear at a show there. However, he went live on Instagram not too long ago and said:

"I've never been to Saudi. I don't hate coming to Saudi."

This led to some controversy online, with fans labeling CM Punk a hypocrite, among other unsavory things. Additionally, Punk was replaced by Seth Rollins in the Night of Champions advertisement. The official Riyadh Season account shared a new cut of the ad on X:

As things stand, there is confusion surrounding Punk's status for Night of Champions 2025.

#1. Cody Rhodes' absence causes fans to be upset

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Bianca Belair were advertised on WWE's website for the latest episode of SmackDown. None of them appeared, though. While the card is always subject to change, fans were really looking forward to Rhodes' return. The American Nightmare was not advertised for recent events until the May 16th SmackDown show. One fan (@randyn825) had this to say on X:

"Why has Cody Rhodes [been] advertised for tonight's SmackDown when it was never the plan for him to return yet?"

"Without Cody Rhodes, SmackDown is NOTHING," @RobTalkRasslin wrote.

Another fan (@KaylinsWRLD) said, "WWE really tricked us," and felt the company falsely advertised Cody Rhodes' appearance. For what it's worth, Rhodes will likely return this summer. It remains to be seen what's next for The American Nightmare.

