WWE News Roundup: Major star could retire anytime, Naomi breaks silence on walking out and never wrestling again, Edge coming back?

We are back with the daily edition of WWE News Roundup, where we compile all the stories from the world of pro wrestling. In today's edition, we'll talk about a wrestling veteran contemplating his in-ring retirement.Three years on from her infamous walkout from the company alongside Sasha Banks (also known as MercedesMoné), Naomi finally shares the after-effects of their decision. Is Edge coming back to his old stomping ground? Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day.#3. RVD opens up about his futureSpeaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam admitted that he doesn't have anything left to prove and that he could step away from wrestling whenever he wants.However, he thinks he's still in great shape, and his name value has skyrocketed as a part-timer.“Things are completely different. I don’t have anything left, except for just to keep cashing in on my name value. I could retire anytime. I go with the flow. And I thought that maybe I would have been retired by now, but the more I talk about that, the more my value goes up. And I’m still in great shape. I can still do everything I ever could do.” [H/T: 411mania.com]The ECW legend is currently under the WWE legends contract. His free agent status has allowed him to wrestle for major promotions like AEW and MLW, to name a few. Outside of wrestling, he and his wife, Katie Forbes, are expecting their first child in early 2026.#2. Naomi opens up about her infamous WWE walkoutSpeaking on What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, Naomi revealed that she almost considered herself retired from in-ring competition after she and erstwhile Sasha Banks walked out of the promotion in 2022.“I think when the walkout and all of that happened, I think that was the first time, honestly, in my adult life, where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next, how I wanted, you know, my life to move forward from this. And I really, like in the beginning, struggled trying to process that. I thought I didn’t want to wrestle anymore. I thought I was done.The Glow has come a long way since her infamous walkout. She came back last year and went on to capture the Women's World Championship by successfully cashing in her Women's Money in the Bank contract at Evolution.However, her future is up in the air as she was pulled from a scheduled title match against IYO SKY on WWE RAW earlier this week. There's no word on whether it's injury-related, but rumor has it that she could remain on the sidelines for a long time.#1. Is Edge coming back to WWE?Edge wrapped up his run with WWE on his 25th anniversary special on SmackDown in August 2023. He has since been on a run with AEW, which could very well be the last of his storied career. Interestingly, Chris Van Vliet entertained the thought of Edge returning to face John Cena before the latter rides off into the sunset.“The only other insanely shocking return that we could have, and I don’t think it’s possible, but I think there’s maybe like 1% chance of it happening, is Edge, and we want to talk about history. There’s obviously a ton of history with John Cena and Edge, and I’ve said this like a month ago, but I’ll repeat it again here, cuz like this is the 1% okay. It’s the 1% chance of this happening.” The Rated R-Superstar knows the chances of it happening are slim to none unless his AEW contract expires this year. But that is unlikely to happen, as Tony Khan would want to add injury time to his contract for the amount of time he missed due to a fractured tibia.With Brock Lesnar back in the fold, could Edge follow him to face John Cena before it's done and dusted? Only time will tell.