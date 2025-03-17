WWE News Roundup: Major superstar will not return to in-ring action amid lengthy absence? New update from Becky Lynch, JD McDonagh given ultimatum

Welcome to the March 17 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at stories involving Becky Lynch and JD McDonagh, among others.

We will also check out the preview of the upcoming edition of RAW where John Cena is set to make his return. So without any further delay, let's begin.

#1 WWE RAW preview

Things are heating up nicely on the red brand as we are a little over a month away from WrestleMania 41. John Cena will be making his much-awaited return to WWE programming on tonight's RAW. The Cenation Leader will be under the same roof as Cody Rhodes, the man he betrayed at Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are advertised for the show. We will also see the Women's World Championship contract signing between Bianca Belair and IYO SKY.

So far, two matches have been announced for the show. Jey Uso will face Austin Theory in a singles bout, while Penta and Ludwig Kaiser will collide in a No Holds Barred match.

#2 Becky Lynch provides a two-word update

Becky Lynch has been away from squared circle since May 2024. The Man is nearing her return, if reports are to be believed. Amid her hiatus, she took to Instagram to provide a two-word update, writing that she was currently in a bulking phase.

There were speculations that Becky Lynch had retired after her match against Liv Morgan in May 2024. However, Seth Rollins put the rumors to rest, disclosing that his wife was getting ready to make a return.

#3 JD McDonagh issued an ultimatum

JD McDonagh suffered an injury during his match against The War Raiders on RAW a couple of months back. The Judgment Day member has been out of action ever since, as he punctured a lung and damaged his ribs during a spot in the match.

McDonagh was recently issued an ultimatum by Dominik Mysterio, who told him to return soon or he would be adding a new member to The Judgment Day.

Dominik has been teasing the addition of a new member to The Judgment Day over the past several weeks. However, Finn Balor has so far refused to entertain the option.

#4 Brock Lesnar may never return to in-ring action

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming for over 18 months, with chances of his return reducing with time. Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that we may as well have seen the last of The Beast Incarnate.

"I think they're going to try to ease him in slowly if he comes back, and who knows, he may not even want to come back. He may still be getting paid for all we know. So if he's getting paid, what would be the purpose of him coming back anyway," Mantell said.

Lesnar was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He was recently mentioned in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

