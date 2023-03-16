WWE News Roundup: Major superstars have officially quit the company, multi-time world champion in a backstage argument because of Vince McMahon's controversial decision

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment.

Today's piece revolves around top names like former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, and the Bella Twins.

Bray Wyatt was apparently a no-show live event at Madison Square Garden, giving rise to speculation regarding the former Universal Champion's future in the company. However, Fightful reported that Wyatt is currently dealing with a "Physical issue" and will be out for an undisclosed time.

Eater of Worlds was initially set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but Lesnar allegedly refused. He was then slated to battle Bobby Lashley. WWE veteran spoke about why The Beast wouldn't be interested in having a bout against Wyatt:

#3. Dutch Mantell comments on Brock Lesnar refusing to face Bray Wyatt

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar on his podcast Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

Mantell said that there would be no point in Lesnar facing Wyatt because there is no chance that The Beast Incarnate would agree to lose to Wyatt. He further stated that Lesnar would have left if he had been pressurized:

"Brock's a multi-millionaire. He'll just get up walk out the door and keep going. So, they just can't do anything they wanna do with Brock because, you know, they have built their own, I don't know how to say it. They've built a monster in Brock because he don't need your money anymore...''

The Beast Incarnate reportedly agreed to face Omos at WrestleMania 39. While that match is certain to take place. Wyatt's status for WrestleMania remains uncertain. Some reports state that he is expected back before 'Mania and will face Bobby Lashley.

#2. The Undertaker got into an argument with Vince McMahon last year

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle On this day in 2003, we got Vince McMahon Vs The Undertaker in a Buried Alive Match. On this day in 2003, we got Vince McMahon Vs The Undertaker in a Buried Alive Match. https://t.co/Ha2RZ78kNe

The friendship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon is no secret. The two have worked together for a long time and have developed a strong bond.

'Taker told BT Sport that he got into an argument with McMahon when he told him he was retiring. The Deadman said that he didn't believe it at first:

''He [Vince McMahon] called me the day before he announced it and we got in an argument because I thought he was ribbing me. I said, 'There’s no way. There is absolutely no way you’re stepping away.' He was like, 'No, this is what I’m going to do.' I’m like, 'Why are you [bleeped] with me? This is me.' We ended up going at it a little bit,'' said Taker.

The Hall of Famer also stated that he knew that even if McMahon retired, he couldn't stay away for long. Vince announced his retirement in 2022 but returned to the Board in January 2023 and is reportedly also involved in some creative decisions.

#1. The Bella Twins confirm that they quit WWE

The Bella Twins recently changed their name on social media, cutting off their ties with WWE. Now going by Garcia Twins, Former Diva's Champion Nikki Bella spoke on her podcast and confirmed that she is no longer a part of the company.

The Twins have allegedly been on rocky terms with the company ever since they were not asked to be part of RAW's 30th Anniversary show.

''This is part of relationships. Whether it's business, love, this is relationships in life. Sometimes, you come to this part of your life where it's like, 'let’s go separate ways. It doesn't mean it's forever, but we just know that it's right,'" Nikki said.

Brie Bella also stated on the podcast that they had been contemplating moving away from WWE for a long time. They spoke about how wonderful their time in the company was and are thankful for everything they have received as part of the company.

