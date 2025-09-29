WWE News Roundup: Major wrestler officially retires; sends a message to Adam Pearce, John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar again? Unfortunate news for The Miz

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics around Brock Lesnar and The Miz.Also, a wrestler has officially retired from in-ring competition, following which he sent a message to Adam Pearce. Let's check it out without any further delay.#1. WWE RAW previewThe upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a huge title match as Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev. Two more matches are announced for the show so far, with Bayley set to battle Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match, while The Usos will once again take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, this time in a Tornado Tag Team Match. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAside from the announced matches, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are also slated to make appearances. Mami was at the receiving end of a mist from Asuka last week, and one can expect her to seek vengeance.#2. Wrestler sends a message to Adam Pearce after retiring from in-ring actionThe Iceman recently announced his retirement after being active inside the squared circle for nearly 25 years. The veteran sent a message to Adam Pearce after retiring from in-ring competition, noting that the WWE official was right about people respecting you when you work hard.The Iceman @TheIceman4evaLINKAfter announcing my retirement from wrestling after 25 years last night I have been receiving an overwhelming amount of love and gratitude. @ScrapDaddyAP you are right… if you work hard treat people fairly you will earn respect 🙏🙏Aside from The Iceman, many notable names have hung up their wrestling boots this year. John Cena is also set to retire at the end of this year, with his last match set to take place in December.#3. Brock Lesnar will be John Cena's final opponent, as per Jim CornetteBrock Lesnar recently made his return to WWE programming after being on the sidelines for a couple of years. The Beast Incarnate defeated John Cena in his first match back, a decision that did not sit well with many.However, Jim Cornette believes that The Cenation Leader will get his revenge against Lesnar. Cornette believes Lesnar will be Cena's final opponent, and this time the 17-time world champion will come out on top. On Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran said:&quot;They're obviously gonna bring this back, one would think. Is this his retirement match, where he gets some type of redemption? Was that the deal they made with Brock before they brought him back? 'You're one and one with Cena, let's go one and one, and you'll end up two and two.'&quot;John Cena's final match will take place on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. Whether the Last Real Champion will battle Brock Lesnar one final time or put over a new star on his way out of WWE remains to be seen.#4. Unfortunate news for The Miz following WWE SmackDownThe Miz's partnership with Carmelo Hayes seemingly came to an end on SmackDown last week, as the latter did not help him when he was being pinned during their tag team match. In a new video released by WWE, Carmelo Hayes can be seen commenting on his actions, noting that The Miz is out after getting three strikes.Hayes looks set for a singles push following the end of his alliance with The A-Lister. Fans have been advocating for him to be booked better, and it seems like Triple H and Co. are ready to do so.