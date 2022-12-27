WWE News Roundup: Megastar could be leaving the company soon, Former champion almost fired for disobeying orders, Brock Lesnar furious with veteran

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Bruce Prichard.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant athletes on the planet. Former WWE writer Vince Russo was on the receiving end of Lesnar's wrath after the former WWE Champion felt disrespected. Apart from that, we will also look at what the future holds for Becky Lynch and if she will leave WWE soon.

#3. Becky Lynch could leave WWE for Hollywood

Becky Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, recently spoke about The Man's career in WWE and Hollywood.

Rollins noted that Lynch's career in the film world has started to take off, and if the opportunity comes, then she could leave WWE to pursue a major stint in Hollywood. Here is what The Visionary told WQAD News:

"Whether we go wherever she wants to, her acting career is starting to perk up a little bit and that’s where she wants to go, and so if we end up in that direction and that takes us out west, so be it. If not, then here we are,” said Rollins.

The Man is a former multi-time women's champion and one of the biggest names in the company today. She is allegedly the highest-paid female star on the roster, and only a few other superstars rivaled her popularity during her peak throughout history. If she leaves the company, it could be a major loss to the women's division.

#2. Brock Lesnar got furious with Vince Russo over a phone call

During the mid-2000s, Vince Russo called Brock Lesnar's house to talk to his wife, Sable. He wanted to know if she would be interested in joining TNA as an on-screen authority figure.

When Lesnar picked up the phone, Russo did not recognize him and thus didn't acknowledge him at all. The Beast Incarnate felt disrespected and wanted to 'kill' Russo. Here's what Kurt Angle told Vince Russo after getting a call from Lesnar:

''Vince, this guy wants to kill you. You call him to speak to Rena [Sable's real name], you don't introduce yourself to him, you don't have a conversation with him, and he says you totally disrespected him and now he wants to kill you.'"

Russo further revealed on The Two Man Power Trip podcast that he did not realize it was Lesnar who had answered the phone. Hence, it wasn't his intent to disrespect The Beast Incarnate.

#1. Gillberg was almost fired for disobeying orders

Duane Gill, formerly known as Gillberg in WWE, almost got fired once for trying to get on the WrestleMania card despite being told he couldn't.

Gill was initially set to be a part of the Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17. However, Bruce Prichard told him they would both be fired if he participated in the match. Here's what Gill told Cheap Heat Productions:

''I said, 'What's that, brother?' He goes, 'You can't go.' I went, 'What? This is WrestleMania.' Literally, I said, 'F**k you, I'm going. I'll knock your a** out and go. They're out there waiting for me.'"

Gillberg said he was adamant about going out even if it meant getting fired. However, he stopped when Prichard told him he would lose his job if the former Light Heavyweight Champion participated in the Battle Royal.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : Should Becky Lynch leave WWE for Hollywood? Yes No 0 votes