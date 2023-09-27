WWE News Roundup: Multi-time World Champion confirms he will NOT return to the ring, Roman Reigns' return plan revealed, Randy Orton spotted 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of Sports Entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion Kevin Nash, Randy Orton, and the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has not been seen on TV since the SmackDown after SummerSlam, where he got Super Kicked by Jey Uso. However, in his absence, a lot has happened within The Bloodline as Jey Uso has moved to RAW while Jimmy Uso has snuck his way back into the faction despite revolting earlier. But when will Roman Reigns return?

#3. Roman Reigns' return plan

Roman Reigns is advertised for SmackDown after Fastlane 2023. The Tribal Chief will return to the blue brand after 63 days. His last televised appearance was on August 11, 2023, when he got laid out by his cousin Jey Uso. He will not appear at Fastlane, where Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are set to face John Cena and mystery his partner.

Roman Reigns' comeback on SmackDown is anticipated to set the stage for a potential showdown at Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief might initiate his rumored forthcoming rivalry with LA Knight after he returns to the blue brand in just three weeks from this evening.

#2. Kevin Nash confirms that he will not be returning to the ring

Kevin Nash recently spoke about the possibility of entering the Royal Rumble match with the intention of confronting CM Punk if he were to make a WWE return. However, during the most recent episode of his Kliq THIS podcast, the former World Champion clarified that he was merely joking and assured everyone that he has no plans of coming out of retirement for in-ring action.

"Woke up the next day, minimal soreness... you know. I'm sorry, I'm putting some size back on. It's just like... I promise you man, all I want to do is go to the gym and I'm not looking to... I'm just not, I mean... I'm not looking to get in the ring" Nash said.

Kevin Nash's last singles match in WWE took place at the TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2011 Premium Live Event. On that occasion, Nash faced off against Triple H in a Sledgehammer Ladder match and was defeated by his real-life friend. In 2014, Nash also participated in the Royal Rumble match.

#1. Randy Orton makes a public appearance amidst WWE return rumors

Randy Orton was recently seen attending a high school volleyball game, and the young participants at the event couldn't help but notice his presence. They were determined to impress The Viper and put on a memorable show. As depicted in the video above, three of the participants decided to execute an RKO move in front of the former World Heavyweight, culminating in a successful pinfall.

Orton has been absent from WWE since he was taken out by The Bloodline last year. He was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center, giving rise to speculations that he has begun training for an in-ring return. While there is no concrete evidence that he will return, fans are hopeful to watch the former WWE Champion back in the ring soon.

