WWE News Roundup - New Paul Heyman guy? Superstar sent home from a show by Stephanie McMahon, Major update on Big E's future

It's time for the latest edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE News Roundup as we head towards another premium live event in WrestleMania Backlash.

A top star revealed his desire to get managed by Paul Heyman ahead of WWE's next big show, and his comments have naturally sparked a few interesting reactions online.

In today's roundup, we've covered details of Stephanie McMahon sending a WWE legend home after a massive backstage disagreement.

Big E also took to social media to comment on his recovery, and we wrapped up the latest WWE News Roundup with a timely update on the former world champion's status.

#1. Drew McIntyre teases becoming a Paul Heyman guy

Will Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman work together?

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's go-to babyfaces at the moment, but he wouldn't mind going back to his heel character if he were to be managed by Paul Heyman.

The Scottish Warrior spoke to Josh Martinez of Z100 on the Superstar Crossover podcast and opened up on potentially becoming a 'Paul Heyman guy' in the future.

McIntyre was asked about his dream managerial choices, and while he would have loved to have the legendary Bobby Heenan as his spokesperson, Drew explained why Paul Heyman was the perfect man.

The two-time WWE Champion has seen Heyman do wonders with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and he understands what the former ECW boss can do for his career.

McIntyre even revealed that Heyman has been a long-time backstage supporter of his and added that the SmackDown personality has one of the smartest minds in the business.

"I've been around Paul Heyman when he's been managing some of my opponents like a Brock Lesnar and a Roman Reigns, and I saw what he's been able to do for them. He is someone that has advised me throughout the years, especially when I was younger, and he's a very, very smart individual. There's a reason he's been around for so long, even though he's been able to cause a bit of heat throughout his career," said Drew McIntyre. [H/T Fightful]

Drew McIntyre didn't rule out aligning himself with Paul Heyman as he felt that the alliance could be highly successful in WWE. McIntyre is no stranger to playing the heel role, and he had no problems altering his gimmick to work with Paul Heyman.

"He's not shy to speak his mind, and most of the time, it's because he's right, and some people don't like that. He's kept himself within the industry because he is that good," McIntyre continued. "So I may have to go with Paul Heyman, and there may be something interesting down the line; you're talking about a bad Drew and a Paul Heyman. Again, we're just playing fantasy booker here; that could be interesting."

Right now, McIntyre and Heyman are on opposing ends as Paul seems committed to being the manager of Roman Reigns. McIntyre and Reigns' rivalry is expected to go on for much longer, and it would be interesting to see if Heyman executes another shocking betrayal in the future.

#2. Sabu reveals why Stephanie McMahon sent him home from a WWE show

ECW Legend and former WWE Superstar Sabu recently spoke to WSI's James Romero and opened up about being removed from the December to Dismember event in 2006.

Sabu was scheduled to compete in the main event match for the ECW World Championship but was replaced by Bob Holly on the day of the show. The 57-year-old veteran revealed that he had an awkward backstage conversation with Stephanie McMahon regarding a promo before the event.

Sabu apparently tore up a script given to him by Stephanie McMahon, and the disagreement between the two ultimately resulted in officials sending him home. WWE booked an angle to write him off the storyline, and he recalled the chaotic behind-the-scenes situation.

"I walked away and hid from her, thinking she's gonna forget about the promo and think, 'He's no good at promos, but he's good in the ring,'" Sabu said. "She took me off the show. They had me do an angle where they broke my arm and then flew me home the next morning. I was instructed by security to fly home that morning. I couldn't stay if I wanted to."

While Sabu was brought back to TV a couple of weeks after his argument with Stephanie McMahon, the hardcore legend eventually left WWE in May 2007 and has since stayed away from the company.

#3. Big E provides an update on his neck injury

Big E has been sidelined with a severe neck injury since March, and the former WWE Champion recently issued an update on his condition on Twitter.

Unfortunately for the New Day member, his C1 vertebrae are not "healing optimally." The superstar said he expects to be in a neck brace for approximately four to six more weeks.

Big E was hopeful of avoiding fusion surgery and ended his tweet on an optimistic note as he urged fans not to worry about his future.

"For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn't healing optimally. I'll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don't you fret! I've got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be," tweeted Big E.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be. For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be.

Big E is a universally loved superstar, and the WWE Universe will be praying that he can eventually continue his in-ring career as soon as possible.

We here at Sportskeeda Wrestling also wish Big E a speedy recovery.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Debottam Saha