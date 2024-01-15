WWE News Roundup: Nick Aldis wants psychiatric evaluation done on female star, Update on Roman Reigns' uncle Afa Anoa’i, Sasha Banks' new look

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns, among others.

Nick Aldis did not take long to establish his authority after getting appointed as the SmackDown General Manager. The former NWA World Champion has stood his ground against Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, a task few have achieved.

The WWE official recently 'buried' a female star during an interaction on Twitter. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE Supershow results

The WWE roster headed over to Las Cruces and Rio Rancho on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, for this weekend's house shows. The match card was the same on both days, with identical results.

Here are the complete results from this weekend's shows:

Jey Uso defeated Damian Priest

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeated The Creed Brothers

Shotzi defeated WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY via DQ

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retained over Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day star's 91-day run also came to an end at Saturday's Supershow. Click here to check it out.

#2. Nick Aldis lists his condition for a sit-down with Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green has done phenomenal work since returning to WWE last year and is widely regarded as one of Triple H's best signings. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was brutally buried by Nick Aldis during an X/ Twitter exchange between them.

Aldis noted that the only time he will have a sit-down with the RAW star is if there is a medical present for psychiatric evaluation.

Expand Tweet

#3. Update on Roman Reigns' uncle and pro wrestling legend Afa Anoa'i

Afa Anoa'i was hospitalized on Thursday night with pneumonia. However, the legendary star then had a mild heart attack upon arrival, which was followed by a second small heart attack on Friday, leading to him being sent for a heart catheterization.

In an update on the Hall of Famer's Facebook page, it was noted that Afa was being discharged from South Lake Hospital in Orlando and will be heading home.

Expand Tweet

#4. Sasha Banks shows off a new look

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, who is now known as Mercedes Moné, has been the talk of the town over the last few weeks, with fans eagerly waiting to see her next destination.

Amid all the speculations, The Boss unveiled a new 'dark' look where she can be seen sporting black hair. Banks often experiments with her hair color but black hair is a rare sight for even her.

Expand Tweet

Sasha Banks was also seen with Bayley and Dana Brooke at TNA's recently concluded Hard to Kill pay-per-view. Brooke made her debut for the promotion at the event.

