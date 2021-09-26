WWE News Roundup: Potential update on major return, Alexa Bliss' surprising tag team partner, Becky Lynch confronts fan (September 26, 2021) 

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. Not too long ago, a former women's champion gave a possible update on her eventual return.

Alexa Bliss recently teamed up with a surprising name during a house show. Following the latest SmackDown episode, Becky Lynch confronted an audience member for an interesting reason.

Meanwhile, a WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Christian being the "clear number two" in his tag team with Edge. Additionally, Drew McIntyre has highlighted his expectations from the upcoming draft.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the most recent WWE News Roundup.

#5 Potential update on Bayley's return status

Back in July, Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the Performance Center. Soon after this unfortunate development, reports indicated that she would be out of action for nine months.

While those nine months aren't over yet, the former SmackDown Women's Champion recently put out an interesting tweet. Check it out below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE If you ask me, I’m ready If you ask me, I’m ready

Bayley certainly seems "ready" for something, and given her current status, many believe it could be an update regarding her return.

On the other hand, this tweet may refer to a different topic instead, as she is often known to troll her followers on social media.

#4 Alexa Bliss teams up with Bianca Belair to face top WWE titleholders

During a recent WWE Live Supershow in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Alexa Bliss teamed up with Bianca Belair for the first time in her career. Before this event, both women had been part of the same bouts on only two other occasions - the 2020 and 2021 Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Bliss and Belair faced Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch - their respective opponents at Extreme Rules - during the house show.

Alexa Bliss pinned Flair at the end of the contest to pick up a victory for her team.

Although the Bliss-Belair pairing does seem a bit unexpected, non-televised WWE events often feature such random crowd-pleasing moments. But if both superstars end up on the same brand during next month's draft, would you like to see them form a tag team for good?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das