WWE News Roundup: Prominent name has resigned from the company, Hall of Famer willing to return for a match under one condition, RAW Superstar praised by Ric Flair

AJ Styles hasn't featured on TV for the past few weeks but made his return on RAW this week. It appears that The Phenomenal One will be involved in a storyline with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day going forward. His former mentor in TNA, Ric Flair, had some great words for the former WWE Champion:

#3. Ric Flair thinks the world of AJ Styles

The Nature Boy Ric Flair is touted as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He has had great runs in not only WWE but also WCW and TNA. He took Styles under his wing during his time in TNA.

Speaking on his podcast To Be The Man, Flair spoke about some of the superstars he had worked with in IMPACT Wrestling/TNA.

''I’ve remained great friends with James Storm, I haven’t seen Bobby [Roode] in a while. But I think the world of AJ Styles, I think he’s one of the top four or five guys in the business today,'' said Flair.

He also praised his long-time rival Sting and said that he is still doing some great work in AEW. Flair recently had his last match when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett for Jim Crockett Promotions.

#2. The major name has resigned

As per the SEC filing from WWE, Erika Ayers Nardini has resigned from the board. The reason for her resignation is to do with the sale of Barstool Sports, of which she was the CEO of.

Barstool Sports has been taken over by Penn Entertainment. Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillon have been added to the board of directors.

“Concurrent with the election of Mses. Dillion and McKenna, Erika Ayers Nardini has resigned from the Board. With the recent acquisition of Barstool Sports by Penn Entertainment, Ms. Ayers Nardini’s time will be focused on the next chapter of this business and partnership.”

There has been a major shake-up in WWE ever since Vince McMahon stepped down as the CEO. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now the co-CEOs of the company, while Triple H is the Chief Content Officer.

#1. Sean Waltman is open to a WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, better known as X-Pac, is open to a return to the company. During K&S Virtual Signing, a fan asked who he would like to face if he was to return.

The legendary superstar responded by saying that if he was to return to WWE for a match, then it would have to be a big deal like The Royal Rumble:

"It's hard for me to answer a question like that. I'm not in a frame of mind, where I'm at physically, to wrap my head around it. Especially after the last couple of matches I had. We get old, man. Can't walk the next day after I do shit like that. If I get back in the ring again, it's going to be a pretty big deal. It's going to be something big like the Royal Rumble". [H/T: Cultaholic]

X-Pac's last match in WWE took place in 2002. However, he has made multiple appearances for the company since then. He returned to the ring after a gap of three years earlier this year for a tag-team match at GCW's Welcome to Heartbreak show.

