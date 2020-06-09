WWE News Roundup: Randy Orton's wife takes a shot at former champion, Reason Rey Mysterio has been off TV & more - 9th June 2020

Kim Orton fires a shot at a former champion on Twitter.

Why has Rey Mysterio been off WWE television recently?

Kim Orton fires a shot at a former NXT Champion on Twitter

Welcome to another edition of the WWE news roundup. In this edition, we take a look at a potential feud brewing in WWE between Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa. We also have Triple H explaining why Charlotte Flair wasn't pinned at NXT TakeOver: In Your House as well as Eric Bischoff comparing an AEW star to Triple H.

Last but not least, we also look at the reason Rey Mysterio has been off WWE television and it could have to do with an upcoming debut. Read on for more.

Randy Orton's wife takes a shot at Tommaso Ciampa on Twitter

Randy Orton's wife, Kim, fired a shot at Tommaso Ciampa

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa have been firing shots at each other on Twitter. This started following Orton's Tweet after NXT TakeOver: In You House, where he appeared to be taking a shot at the NXT roster.

Tommaso Ciampa didn't hold back and fired back. You can check out their exchange below:

My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses https://t.co/r2HN5TjwOY — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) June 8, 2020

Randy Orton went on to call Ciampa the "lockeroom leader of a wrestling school" in his next tweet:

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

Even Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton joined in, herself taking a shot at Ciampa:

@RandyOrton Isn’t that the same guy who took credit for all those ‘great matches’ that he DIDNT put together? https://t.co/lbbNNDkHEd — Kim Marie ❤️ (@KimKlro) June 8, 2020

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle reveals idea of storyline involving Kurt Angle

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle recently spoke to TalkSport and shared an idea he had, regarding a storyline with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

"You know what crossed my mind originally [with Kurt Angle]? There’s the management thing, but then like in my head – and maybe this is just greedy me – in my head, when I see Kurt Angle, even if I like him and I’m friendly with him, I know the money is in beating up Kurt Angle."

“I was really hoping he was going to cost me the cage match and then the Bro was going to snap and beat up Kurt Angle! Some deadlift Germans to an Olympic gold medallist from the Stallion? You telling me everybody at home wouldn’t be like ‘no he didn’t just dump him on his head!’ – because that’s what I do! It would have been crazy.”

