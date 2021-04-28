WWE News Roundup: Reason why AJ Styles is missing on RAW, 14-time World Champion tried to ‘ruin’ The Rock, Randy Orton’s backstage reaction to new tag team (April 28th, 2021)

We are back with another spicy edition of WWE News Roundup. This week’s episode of RAW was not received well by the fans, and the show failed to deliver anything that would keep the WWE Universe buzzing. However, we did come across a few interesting backstage incidents and updates from both the past and the present.

This includes incidents from the time when the likes of John Cena and The Rock were just starting out in WWE. While the latter was always a backstage favorite, we recently came to know that a WWE legend wanted to ruin The Rock.

In this article, we will take a look at the top stories that dominated the WWE headlines over the last few days.

#1 Backstage reason why AJ Styles is missing from WWE RAW

AJ Styles and Omos won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has not made an appearance on RAW since WrestleMania 37. He won the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Omos at the pay-per-view but has been absent from the Red brand ever since. This led to several fans questioning the creative team's decision to keep the Grand Slam Champion away from TV.

The latest backstage reports suggest that AJ Styles is missing from WWE RAW because there's nothing planned for him at the moment. Here's what Brian Alvarez had to say about Styles as well as other talents who have not appeared on the show since the pay-per-view:

"He (Brian Alvarez) also said that everyone is available to be used on Raw, and everyone who has been missing is simply because they haven’t had anything written for them. That would apply to the Raw tag team champions, AJ Styles & Omos."

Advertisement

AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day to win the titles at WrestleMania 37. They had a brief feud leading up to The Show of Shows, and it was expected that both the teams would continue with the rivalry at least until WrestleMania Backlash. However, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are now feuding with Elias and Jaxson Ryker instead of trying to reclaim their titles once again.

It was surprising to see that Styles and Omos have no good storylines in place for them since they won the RAW Tag Team Championships. Hopefully, the creative will have the two WWE Superstars return on RAW ahead of their next pay-per-view.

1 / 5 NEXT