WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – New tag team confirmed, big change in WrestleMania Backlash title match

WWE RAW delivered a disappointing show once again. There were very few positives, including a face turn, a new tag team, and a massive change in the WWE Championship scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash. The rest of the segments were average and hardly benefitted any of the top talents that were involved.

In this article, we will take a look at superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW this week and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Randy Orton

RK-Bro looks interesting on WWE RAW

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW had a handful of redeeming moments, and Randy Orton was responsible for half of them. He had a great match against Riddle on the Red brand last week. As it turns out, Riddle’s performance impressed The Viper enough for him to consider the former’s proposal to form a tag team, R-K-Bro.

During a backstage segment on WWE RAW, Orton said that he would team up with Riddle if they beat the former tag team champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The four superstars then locked horns in the most entertaining match of the night, and Randy Orton looked brilliant throughout the match.

He dominated both his opponents with ease and put on a ridiculously amusing display inside the ring. Orton was brutal, but his timing with Riddle was remarkably efficient. The two worked well together as a tag team, but The Viper stole the show. At one point, his devastating powerslam on Benjamin had the latter lie motionless in the middle of the ring for a few seconds.

In the closing moments of the match, Orton was stalking Benjamin as he prepared to deliver an RKO. Alexander decided to interfere with a dive off the top rope. However, Riddle alerted Orton right in time for him to deliver an RKO mid-air that took Alexander out of the equation. He then hit a draping DDT on Benjamin and tagged Riddle into the match. The former United States Champion then delivered a Floating Bro to seal the match on WWE RAW.

Advertisement

The match also confirmed Orton’s face turn. Fans are excited to see two superstars with polarizing personalities working together as a tag team. Their interactions were hilarious, and they are expected to have an entertaining run on WWE RAW. It will be exciting to see what is in store for R-K-Bro on the Red brand going forward.

1 / 5 NEXT