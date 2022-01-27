WWE News Roundup: Why former champion's big push got cancelled, Retirement update on 14-time world champion, RAW star says Shawn Michaels was a pr**k to him

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news and stories regarding the promotion. Today's edition will talk about some interesting topics revolving around top names like Randy Orton, Brie Bella, Shawn Michaels, and many more.

With Royal Rumble just days away, there has been a lot of speculation about who could win the 30-person match. Though there are rumors that many superstars will be returning for the event, most of those names have not yet been announced.

We will also look into why Randy Orton did not like Shawn Michaels when he started in the business and how he believes the Hall of Famer has changed for the better over the years. So without any further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the big news from today:

#5 Randy Orton felt Shawn Michaels was a pr*ck in WWE

Former world champion Randy Orton compared his journey in the company to that of Shawn Michaels on The Ringer Wrestling Show. He said that Michaels has become one of the most loved people backstage despite being an ass**** early on in his career.

Randy Orton also claimed that he did not like Michaels when he first met the Hall of Famer:

"I was lucky to have some great men in the locker room, kind of see how they went about life and how they were with their kids. I got to see Shawn Michaels, who, on all accounts was a complete a**hole. And when I met him I even thought he was a pr*ck. But, I saw the change and I heard the stories... And I feel like, it's kind of funny, the same thing kind of happened to me. Kind of.''

Orton admitted that this was just part of his journey, and his legacy in the company will be his longevity.

