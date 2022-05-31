WWE News Roundup - Reason why popular star publicly asked for his release, Booker T's interesting comments on Stephanie McMahon's break, and more

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we compile all of the day's top stories.

A RAW superstar was recently trending after he requested his WWE release on social media. The popular name has finally explained his side of the story, and we've covered it all in today's roundup.

Elsewhere, Booker T shared his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon's decision to take a break from her duties. The latest news roundup also has details of Bray Wyatt advising a superstar to never talk to Vince McMahon.

On that note, let's delve deeper into the WWE News Roundup.

#3. Mustafa Ali on why he publicly asked for his WWE release

Mustafa Ali handed in a request for his WWE release on January 16, 2022. While Vince McMahon turned down the request, Ali has since found his way back to TV.

The former 205 Live star has now appeared on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast and justified his push for an exit. The superstar said that his backstage conversations with officials were "going nowhere," forcing him to take a drastic step:

"I'm very comfortable talking about it. I believe private conversations are meant to be private. The reason it went public is because that private conversation went nowhere," said Mustafa Ali.

Ali clarified that he had immense love for WWE and professional wrestling and argued against the claim that his actions were highly unprofessional.

The 36-year-old star felt people judged him over his decision instead of comprehending his reasoning. Ali was frustrated with his position and added that he was left with no other option:

"There are situations that I can't publicly discuss, but that's what I would want to say about that whole issue," continued Ali. "The only reason they got to that point is because there was no other option." (H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling)

As noted earlier, Mustafa Ali has found some TV time of late. While he is at least getting booked, only time will tell if Ali sticks around after his current contract ends.

#2. Booker T on Stephanie McMahon's break from WWE

Stephanie McMahon's announced hiatus has stunned the entire wrestling community. Amidst speculation about her backstage status, Booker T commented on Stephanie's absence on the latest episode of his podcast.

The former WCW Champion believes Stephanie McMahon deserves some time off as she has been working consistently behind the scenes for a very long time. Booker T gave Shane McMahon as an example and noted how Vince's son had similarly taken multiple breaks over the years:

"It just seems like people want to find something controversial to be able to talk about … Her taking time off means nothing other than she's taking time off, said Booker T. "Shane McMahon has taken time off several times; he's always come back. He's taken more time off."

Booker T wasn't surprised that people were looking for a controversial story surrounding Stephanie McMahon's future. From Booker's perspective, McMahon is just taking a much-needed leave of absence, as he explained below:

"I don't look at it like most because everybody's looking for a story," added the Hall of Famer. "And me, like you said, Stephanie has been in the trenches for a long time. To take a break, I think, is a break well needed." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Quite a few rumors are floating around on the internet regarding Stephanie McMahon. Sources claim that there was internal doubt over her abilities as an executive, and you can read more on that here.

#1. Bray Wyatt felt Vince McMahon would not like a former WWE star's personality

Bray Wyatt allegedly advised Simon Gotch not to have conversations with Vince McMahon. The former WWE Champion believed that the company chairman would dislike Gotch's personality.

The former Vaudevillian appeared on the Cafe de Rene podcast and briefly spoke about the advice he received from Wyatt.

Simon Gotch competed in NXT before his main roster run alongside Aiden English. The controversial star said Wyatt was "very kind" during the few interactions they had backstage and recalled one particular chat, as you can view below:

"I got told early on by Bray Wyatt, who was always very kind, he said, 'Don't ever talk to Vince,'" Gotch said. "An observation similar to what you made about me, Rene, he had said, 'Vince will not like your personality,' and it would not behoove me to go in and speak to him directly." [0:23-0:40]

Simon Gotch eventually went against Bray Wyatt's suggestion and spoke to Vince McMahon to pitch an idea. What happened next? Was Bray Wyatt right? You can find out more here.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far