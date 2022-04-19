WWE News Roundup: Released star reacts to veteran star being let go, Details on physical fight between female superstars backstage, Vince Russo blasts big name's title run

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics revolving around big names like Finn Balor, Sunny, and Kushida.

As reported earlier, former Cruiserweight Champion Kushida has been let go by WWE. A former champion reacted to the news by posting an interesting photo on Twitter. Apart from that, we will also look at why a veteran blasted Finn Balor's run as the United States Champion:

4) Vince Russo unhappy with Finn Balor's run as United States Champion

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Finn Balor's run as the United States Champion did more harm to him than good. Balor won the title by beating Damian Priest before WrestleMania 38. However, the former Universal Champion was not even featured on the show.

He lost the United States Championship to Theory this week on RAW. Russo wasn't happy about Balor's treatment in the company.

"Bro, let me break this down for you. I can't believe I'm saying this. This Finn Balor title reign actually brought him down a few notches. How does a guy win a title and then diminish his value? How does that happen, bro?" Russo questioned.

Vince McMahon celebrated his protege's victory after he beat the former Bullet Club member.

3) Details on a backstage fight between two female superstars in WWE

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Vince Russo said about the backstage brawl between former WWE Superstars Sunny and Luna Vachon. He revealed that Sunny started mouthing off to Vachon backstage, and the former champion took her down.

Russo also revealed that he tried to get in the middle of the two to protect Sunny, but Luna knocked him on his a** and then attacked Sunny. Vachon had been a part of WWE until 2000.

''I kinda got in the middle of them and Sunny was mouthing off to freaking Luna. And, bro, I’ll never forget this, Luna literally went through me, knocked me on my a**, and took Sunny down,'' said Russo.

2) JONAH reacts after Kushida's exit from WWE

Former North American Champion JONAH responded to news of Kushida being let go by WWE by posting a photo of the two of them on Twitter. JONAH was known as Bronson Reed during his time in NXT. He was released by the company as part of budget cuts just weeks ahead of his promised main roster call-up.

JONAH is currently part of the IMPACT Wrestling roster. The Samoan-Australian Superstar posted a photo from 2019 when both he and Kushida held championships in NXT.

1) Rhea Ripley breaks silence after heel turn on RAW

This week, Nightmare Rhea Ripley turned on her tag team partner Liv Morgan on RAW. The two women lost their championship match against Naomi and Sasha Banks. Following the match, Ripley attacked Morgan, thus turning heel. The former RAW Women's Champion claimed she did the right thing on Twitter.

Ripley was paired with Liv Morgan ahead of WrestleMania 38, and the two failed to win the Women's Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions. Ripley is a former tag team champion with Nikki A.S.H, who she split with because Nikki turned on her.

