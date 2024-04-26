Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup. Today's edition of the hottest news from around the wrestling world will talk about Triple H receiving a plea from The Undertaker, a released WWE star being told he would not be let go, and the potential reason why Stone Cold was not at WrestleMania.

With all of this happening ahead of the Draft, it's an exciting time for the company.

Without any further ado, let's take a look.

The Undertaker sent a plea to Triple H

The Undertaker has an idea about WWE's new era under Triple H and has sent him a message hoping that he will listen to him and turn it into reality.

The Deadman wants the company to introduce new titles for women on the brand - a US Title and an Intercontinental Title. He complimented them on how stacked the roster is and feels that it's time there was a secondary title.

"The women's division is really getting good. You got Jade; you got Rhea; you got Charlotte; you've got Bayley; you've got Naomi. It's deep. The division [is] deep. I would like to see a Women's Intercontinental Champion, and possibly, because there's two brands, a Women's US Champion. I don't think you need more than that. You don't need a TV champion."

Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't appear at WrestleMania because of money, according to Jim Ross

Jim Ross was talking about WrestleMania 40 and everything that happened to end the show, with Cody Rhodes as the new champion. He felt that the only reason Steve Austin didn't appear at the show was because WWE didn't come to an agreement about money.

He felt that given the legends all getting their spots, that was what kept Austin away. Instead of Steve Austin, it would be The Undertaker who appeared.

"I would say that cash had a major role in why Austin was not at WrestleMania this year. Because there was a spot there at the end where all those guys were getting their flowers, their props, their attaboys, and getting their stuff over et cetera, et cetera that would have fit Steve perfectly," said Ross. [34:44 – 35:17]

Cameron Grimes makes a revelation about his WWE release

Opening up about his release for the first time since it happened, Cameron Grimes confessed that he was told by a high-level executive that his job was safe in WWE and that he would always have a place in the company.

Only five days after this, he was let go.

"I knew that if someone was to look at the books, I was going to be the first person cut, if you're looking at it strictly money-wise. If you're looking at 'this is a talent that can do something for us,' they're going to keep me. I was told by a high executive on Friday that I would always have a job here. I would never have to worry about losing my job, after expressing my concerns like that to him. Five days later, they called and told me I did lose my job." (27:59 - 28:33)

The fact that his release came only five days after the promise left him understandably upset.