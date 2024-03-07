WWE News Roundup: Rhea Ripley confirms end of her alliance with top name, 40-year-old forced to retire due to injuries in 2014, Seth Rollins' reply

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like Chief Creative Officer, Triple H, Corey Graves, and Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. However, there might be another wrinkle in the story as Liv Morgan is trying to shoehorn herself into the match.

1) Rhea Ripley says her team with Liv Morgan is 'dead'

Recently returning from injury after being taken out by The Eradicator a few months ago, Liv Morgan has been seeking revenge against Ripley. However, she has not yet been able to get her hands on the Women's World Champion. Mami had a strong message after WWE shared a playlist of their history:

''Just a nice little reminder for you all that L4B is dead!'' stated Ripley.

Before they became fierce rivals, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were tag team partners. However, their partnership ended when The Eradicator betrayed Morgan after they failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Ripley then joined The Judgment Day, led by Edge at the time.

2) Corey Graves reveals how Triple H made him retire from WWE

During a recent episode of Short and to the Point, Corey Graves revealed that after doctors refused to clear him to wrestle again, he encountered Triple H, who was training at the Performance Center.

According to Graves, The Game advised him to retire from in-ring competition. This decision was made by both Triple H and WWE to protect Graves from potential tragic outcomes.

"He [Triple H] looked me dead in the eye, and he wasn't prepared to have the conversation then and there. You know, when you're speaking to somebody, you can hear a lump in their throat, and I felt the emotion coming from him. He was trying his best to keep it together for me, but he explained to me that he and the company didn't want it on their hands if going forward I ended up; he used the term 'Punch drunk.'" said Graves.

Graves joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2011 and began his career in the company's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling.

During his tenure at WWE NXT, he engaged in feuds with notable figures such as Seth Rollins and the late Bray Wyatt. However, due to enduring several concussions, the 40-year-old was compelled to declare his retirement from in-ring competition in 2014.

3) Seth Rollins' brutal reply to Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has become everyone's worst nightmare on social media. His witty remarks and unabashed insults geared especially towards Seth Rollins and CM Punk have the world talking. However, The Visionary isn't one to take shots lying down.

Here is how Rollins hit back:

"Well b****, some of us who actually have a proper set of b***s on us prefer to do our s*** talking face to face. In the interim, it's okay to have a little fun," he wrote.

In this week's RAW main event, Jimmy Uso interfered, leading to Jey Uso's defeat against McIntyre. Rollins quickly entered the ring to stop a potential post-match assault by Jimmy Uso but ended up receiving a Claymore kick to the face from The Scottish Psychopath. The two men are set to face each other at WrestleMania 40.

