Seth Rollins takes brutal shot at former WWE Champion following RAW

Seth Rollins has taken a major shot at a former WWE Champion following last night's edition of RAW. The Visionary announced that he was medically cleared to return to the ring during Monday night's show.

The former WWE Champion is Drew McIntyre. During the main event of RAW last night, Jimmy Uso interfered and cost Jey Uso his match against McIntyre. Rollins rushed the ring to prevent a post-match attack from Jimmy Uso but wound up getting a Claymore to the face from The Scottish Psychopath.

Following RAW, Rollins and McIntyre have started to take shots at each other on social media. Rollins took things to another level with his latest message and claimed to be more of a man than McIntyre.

"Well b****, some of us who actually have a proper set of b***s on us prefer to do our s*** talking face to face. In the interim, it's okay to have a little fun," he wrote.

The Rock and Roman Reigns have challenged Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to a tag team match during Night 1 of WrestleMania. If Rollins and Rhodes win, then The Bloodline will be banned from interfering in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2.

Former WWE writer claims The Rock is testing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that The Rock was testing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with unscripted promos on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted The Great One doesn't need much help on his promos. He added that The Rock could be testing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to see how over with the WWE Universe they are.

"Bro, listen, in my experience working with The Rock, you just had to give him guidelines for the promo, the promo was his. Just like Austin. I don't think Gewirtz is writing anything like direct lines for Rock. But it's like, I swear to God, I think Rock is in with guys like Rollins and Cody, I think Rock is in like, 'Okay, let's see how over you guys are. Let's see it.' You know Rock's bring it? Like seriously." [23:02 onwards]

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are set to appear on this Friday's edition of SmackDown to answer The Rock and Roman Reigns' challenge. It will be fascinating to see what transpires on this week's episode of the blue brand.

