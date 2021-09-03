WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns wasn't allowed to touch major legend, Becky Lynch looks ripped, The Rock reacts to his doppelganger (September 3, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. A multi-time world champion recently highlighted what Vince McMahon told Roman Reigns in late 2019.

Becky Lynch posted a new photo on Instagram, and she looks shredded! Meanwhile, The Rock's doppelganger has gone viral, and the Hollywood star himself reacted to this story a few days ago.

Although Bayley is currently out of action, she recently took a shot at a 24-year-old star. Additionally, Sheamus has revealed what The Undertaker said to him not too long ago.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Ric Flair says Vince McMahon did not allow him to take a bump at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

During the 2019 edition of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali (Team Hogan) took on Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre (Team Flair).

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair also stood in their respective teams' corners in the 10-man battle, and the latter was even supposed to take a bump from Reigns at one point.

However, WWE CEO Vince McMahon was not in favor of the spot and specifically instructed Reigns not to touch Flair. The 72-year-old legend spoke about this on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast:

"When Vince [McMahon] called me and asked me to go to Saudi Arabia, I worked out like I was going to Saudi Arabia to wrestle, right? The doctor said, ‘You can get knocked down, you can do anything you want. Few things you’re not supposed to do’ but fear is I got that [pacemaker] taken out. The longer it’s in, the more muscle where it’s protected, right? So Roman [Reigns] made this big comeback and I got up to feed Roman, but Vince had told him, ‘Absolutely hands off.’ I understand it but like I said, what a way to go, right?" said Ric Flair.

Roman Reigns captained Team Hogan in this battle, and they emerged victoriously at Crown Jewel 2019.

Although Reigns is currently the Universal Champion, Ric Flair left WWE on August 3, 2021, after requesting his release from the company.

