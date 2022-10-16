WWE News Roundup - Roman Reigns not close to a Bloodline member in real life, Major star returning after 11-year absence at Royal Rumble? Triple H contacted one of AEW's biggest names

Welcome back to another stacked edition of Sportskeeda's WWE News Roundup, and as always, we've got some big stories lined up for you today.

The Bloodline is still one of the most dominant acts in professional wrestling as Roman Reigns' group grows stronger with each passing day. However, it has been revealed that one particular group member isn't all that close to The Tribal Chief in real life.

Elsewhere, a former WWE star teased the possibility of making a long-awaited return at next year's Royal Rumble. We cap off the latest WWE News Roundup with details of Triple H reaching out to prominent names in AEW.

#1. Solo Sikoa opens up on his relationship with Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa moved to the main roster after the former NXT star made his debut at Clash at the Castle by helping Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre.

However, Sikoa admitted that before joining forces with The Tribal Chief, the Samoans never really shared a close bond outside the ring. While Roman Reigns and The Usos grew up together and have been spotted in several childhood photos, Solo Sikoa stated that he wasn't in regular touch with Roman for nearly 20 years.

Here's what the new Bloodline member revealed while speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg:

"You know, seeing Roman in Cardiff, I haven't seen him for, like, over 20 years," said Solo. "We really weren't close, but he was always around at our house, playing with my brothers because they were the same age, and I was way younger than them."

Solo Sikoa clarified that he is slowly starting to strengthen his relationship with Roman Reigns now that he is a part of The Bloodline. The former NXT North American Champion acknowledged their age gap and noted that he was finally getting to know his cousin by working under him in WWE.

"He was always around our house, but I think now, coming into the business, I'm starting to get close with him, even though the age gap is there. I'm really starting to get close with him because, I mean, it's big uce Roman Reigns; he's been running this game for a while now."

Despite his relative inexperience in the wrestling business, Solo Sikoa has already proven that he is just as gifted in the ring as his fellow Bloodline stablemates. The 29-year-old star has kicked off his main roster run on a great note, and it will be interesting to see if he eventually goes toe-to-toe with The Head of the Table.

#2. Chris Masters teases WWE Royal Rumble return

The possibility of surprise returns makes Royal Rumble one of the most exciting events on the WWE calendar. Next year's show is expected to be no different, as Triple H has already shown his intention of getting back former talents.

Fans are also sending in requests to WWE officials, as a sign was seen during a recent SmackDown episode calling for Chris Masters' return.

Masters (aka Chris Adonis in NWA) had two stints with WWE, with his last official match for the company happening in 2011. The 39-year-old star has since competed for various companies and built an impressive resume.

Chris Masters reacted to the possibility of a Royal Rumble return and was unsurprisingly open to the idea, stating that it has been "12 freaking years."

During his early rise in WWE, Chris Masters was an incredibly underrated yet popular star, and we're sure most viewers wouldn't mind seeing him back at the Royal Rumble. He is still in phenomenal shape, but will Triple H be willing to offer the former star another contract? Only time will tell.

#3. Triple H contacted Saraya before she signed with AEW

Saraya, fka Paige, recently made her AEW debut, becoming perhaps one of the biggest names in the women's division and arguably in the company. The former Divas Champion spent 11 years in WWE before the company shockingly chose not to renew her deal in 2022.

Saraya's AEW signing has bolstered Tony Khan's roster, as she will be an active in-ring competitor moving forward. During her interview on Talk is Jericho, she confirmed that Triple H reached out to her to convince her to re-sign with the promotion.

The Game was allegedly under the misconception that Paige herself walked away from WWE when in reality, it was Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis who decided to cut her from her contract.

Here's what Saraya revealed about her final interaction with Triple H:

"Hunter did reach out to me, and he wanted to talk to me. He thought it was my decision [to leave] because he wasn't there at the time. He thought it was my decision to leave. 'No, bro' [laughs]. 'It was Vince (McMahon) and Johnny [Laurinaitis].' [H/T WrestleTalk]

WWE's loss is undoubtedly AEW's gain, as Saraya has added star power to AEW's women's division.

How do you see Saraya's AEW career panning out? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

