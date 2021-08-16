WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns on dream match against The Rock, 5-time champion joins 'Team John Cena' before SummerSlam, Original choice for The Hurt Business revealed (16th August, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Over the last weekend, we've seen top superstars acknowledging a potential dream match, original plans for the infamous stable on RAW, and the backstage reason behind Vince McMahon’s strange decision involving a released superstar.

We also learned a piece of great advice from The Undertaker that helped change a current superstar's career.

Here, we look at some interesting stories that have dominated WWE Headlines over the last couple of days. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns discloses best WrestleMania stage for dream match against The Rock in WWE

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns comments on facing The Rock at WrestleMania

Ever since Roman Reigns hailed himself as The Head of the Table, fans have been speculating about a potential clash between the Universal Champion and iconic WWE Superstar, The Rock. Reigns recently acknowledged the idea and shared his thoughts on the best possible event to book the highly-anticipated match.

He believes he can face The Rock at WrestleMania 38 next year. However, he thinks that it would be better if their dream match is booked for WrestleMania 39 instead, which is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. WWE has also alternatively labeled the event "WrestleMania Hollywood."

“Do we do it now or do we wait until we’re in his backyard of Hollywood? It just adds to the narrative. It adds another dynamic to speculate on. Obviously, AT&T Stadium, Dallas, home of the Cowboys, 100,000-plus fans can be in attendance, that’s obviously an awesome scenario, but SoFi Stadium, brand-new facility out there in L.A., hmm, that makes quite the argument in its own right," said Roman Reigns.

The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.



They all come back.

They all acknowledge me.



Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021

Paul Heyman commented on a potential dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania earlier this month. He argued that the Universal Champion is the biggest draw in WWE today and asserted that The Brahma Bull would bid farewell to his wrestling career if he steps inside the ring for a match against Reigns.

“The Rock is a member of the table? I serve as Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. That is not a subject Roman Reigns wishes to address publicly at this time, either in The Rock’s favour or to The Rock’s detriment, because The Rock may not be welcome at our table. Roman Reigns will let you know when it’s appropriate for Roman Reigns to let you know. If The Rock steps into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, let alone at WrestleMania, that will be The Rock’s farewell, whether The Rock wants it to be or not,” said Paul Heyman.

“You almost ruined Seth Rollins, You ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE”- John Cena to Roman Reigns#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/JtM52cdF4u — Adam Carl (@AdamCarl2005) August 14, 2021

Roman Reigns is currently involved in an entertaining feud with John Cena. Both superstars are set to face each other for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. They recently engaged in an epic war of words on SmackDown that left viewers wanting more.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das