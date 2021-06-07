WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns to face 15-time Champion next, Brock Lesnar’s return update, reason why Aleister Black and Braun Strowman were released (June 7th, 2021)

We are back with another edition of WWE News Roundup. The last few days have seen several backstage stories unfold, especially in light of the recent releases. There are also important updates on the creative team’s plans for the biggest WWE Superstars ahead of the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. Lastly, we might have the answer to the pressing question: will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

#1 Roman Reigns to face Rey Mysterio at WWE Hell In A Cell 2021

Roman Reigns unleashed hell on WWE SmackDown tag Team Champions

Last week on WWE SmackDown, The Usos challenged Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the Tag Team Championships. They lost their first match due to the referee's negligence. As a result, they were given another opportunity, and The Usos came close to losing the second match. This led to Roman Reigns interfering in the main event as The Tribal Chief decided to brutalize both Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

He first took Rey Mysterio out of the equation and then continued manhandling Dominik. In fact, his assault was so brutal in nature that Jimmy Uso refused to be part of the same. This turn of events certainly won't sit with Rey Mysterio.

According to the latest backstage reports, WWE is planning a feud between Reigns and Mysterio ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view. Thus, we could see Rey Mysterio challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Hell In A Cell.

It is important to note that all is still not well between Reigns and Jimmy. The latter has vehemently refused to acknowledge his cousin as 'The Head of the Table'. On the other hand, Reigns is irate because Jey and Jimmy Uso failed to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Not to forget, Jey Uso is torn between supporting his brother or his cousin. It will be interesting to see how WWE will move ahead with this plan.

#2 WWE drops major hint about Brock Lesnar’s return

Things can change drastically after Brock Lesnar's WWE return

It's no secret that WWE has name-dropped Brock Lesnar multiple times this past week. Interestingly, it was done on RAW, where Bobby Lashley currently holds the WWE Championship. Fans must know that Lesnar was moved to the alumni section of WWE's webpage after his prolonged absence from the company.

However, he was recently moved to WWE RAW's roster page on the website. This led to several fans speculating about The Beast Incarnate's potential return on the Red brand. It is also exciting to note that few reports have pointed towards a plausible feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, with Paul Heyman playing an instrumental role.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania last year. His return could account for a huge surprise when the crowd comes back. It will be interesting to see whether he will pursue the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship upon his return.

