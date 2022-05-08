WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns hints at stepping away from WWE, Top star reveals original plans before her sudden release

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' recent comments stunned fans as he hinted at stepping away from professional wrestling. John Cena revealed during a recent interview what would bring him back for another WWE run. Also, a recently released star revealed her original plans.

#4. Roman Reigns hints at stepping away from WWE during a recent live event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has lately been delivering babyface promos during multiple live events. However, his comments during the recent live event at Trenton stunned fans. The Tribal Chief hinted at stepping away from WWE, saying he's moving into a new phase of his career and isn't sure he'll be back in Trenton again:

"I've been here many times, you know what I'm saying? I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. And I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support."

Roman is arguably the biggest star on WWE's current roster. He will team up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to take on the trio of Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

#3. John Cena reveals what would make his return for another run

16-time world champion John Cena has been away from WWE TV since losing to Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. During a recent appearance on Backstage’s In The Envelope podcast, Cena said he'd return if the script is right and he feels he can contribute to the story:

“So if I read a script, and I’m throttled by it, and I just I love the story, and I feel as if I can contribute to the story. It also doesn’t matter what they want me for, they could be a small part walk across the screen and say, 'Hi,' or it could be, you know, you with your name on the marquee.”

Cena said the material has to resonate with him as he can't do anything he doesn't feel some connection with:

“I think, for me at least, it comes down to loving the material and then it goes to the next level of, 'well, is this with good folks?' and sometimes you know. Sometimes I may take a gamble on the groups but I very rarely nowadays. I just can’t do anything that I can’t resonate with and I don’t have some sort of connection.”

The WWE Universe eagerly waits for John Cena to come back for another run. There's no confirmation yet on when that might happen. However, Cena recently had some interesting back-and-forth on Twitter with the current United States Champion Theory.

#2. WWE legend on Bianca Belair's next opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler believes Becky Lynch should be the one to go after the current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Speaking on the latest RAW Talk, Lawler said he thinks Lynch is full of anger and needs a chance to regain her title:

"At this particular time, I think it's Becky Lynch [who should challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship]. I think it's Becky Lynch's time. I think she is so full of anger after what has happened to her recently that this is the time that she needs the chance."

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch had a heated rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania 38. On Night 1 of the Show of Shows, Belair defeated Lynch to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

#1. Original plans for released WWE star Persia Pirotta

The recent WWE releases saw several top stars from NXT being let go by the company. One of the stars released was Persia Pirotta. During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp, the former NXT star revealed plans for her to turn on Indi Hartwell and run the story they previously did during their time together in MCW:

"That was initially kind of where our story was going to go. I was going to turn on Indi, and we were going to run through the same story we did at MCW. Even to the point where I was showing them what we did in Melbourne, and I had told them the history of our friendship. I had meetings like I told them everything and that this story writes itself. We literally did it in Australia, and what the ultimate screw-over for us was to meant to be going within three months of each other; she gets it, and I get screwed for two years."

Persia Pirotta, real name Stephanie De Landre, signed with WWE in March 2021. She debuted on NXT as a close friend of Hartwell, and the two started teaming up. They even challenged NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction for their titles at Vengeance Day but were unsuccessful in defeating them.

