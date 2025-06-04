WWE News Roundup - Roman Reigns' real-life friend says he is done; major star gone from the company after turning down offer

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Today, we have some huge stories involving R-Truth and Mariah May.

Truth has been let go by the company, and May made her debut on NXT last night. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' status seems to be up in the air. A close friend of his has claimed the OTC is "gone." So, let's get right into today's roundup.

#1. R-Truth turned down an offer from WWE

R-Truth's WWE departure sent shockwaves across the wrestling world. The 53-year-old star is one of the most universally beloved wrestlers in the business, and many are wondering why he was let go. WrestleVotes has revealed the circumstances behind the situation during a Q&A session on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

The insider said that Truth was making a lot of money in WWE, and the company seemingly offered him a new deal with lower pay. The legendary star turned it down, with the entire ordeal cited as the likely reason for his exit:

"I think probably Truth mixed his words up a little bit. I do think it was just the story that came out today, 60% paycut, I can't say those numbers are accurate. I'd imagine they came to him and said hey you want to take a little less, he said no and they said you're gone and that's how it works," he said. [From 38:35 onwards]

#2. Mariah May is a WWE Superstar

Mariah May has finally debuted in WWE. The former AEW star had long been rumored to appear in the Stamford-based promotion, with last night's episode of NXT providing the moment. May instantly declared that she was going after Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship.

According to TC | WrestleVotes on X/Twitter, she will be getting a new name in WWE following her debut. It seemingly hasn't been decided what it will be, but things are pointing towards Mariah May being renamed within the next few weeks.

It remains to be seen how long May will be a part of NXT, with several female stars getting called up to RAW and SmackDown recently. Among them are Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia.

#3. Seth Rollins claims Roman Reigns is gone

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen in WWE in nearly two months following a vicious attack from Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Since then, The Visionary's faction has gone from strength to strength. While they are close friends away from the ring, Rollins and Reigns' rivalry has become even more personal and intense after Paul Heyman betrayed his Tribal Chief.

Rollins addressed Reigns' absence following RAW this week. He, Breakker, and Bronson Reed stood tall over Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn at the end of the show. The Architect cut a promo on the fans who were singing his song and called them failures, before they started chanting for the OTC.

Seth Rollins then claimed that he put Roman Reigns in the dirt and that he is gone from WWE:

"The champ is done for, your martyr is done for, Sami Zayn in the dirt, OTC nowhere in sight. You know whose time it is, right now? That chant is a joke, like all of you. He's gone. We put him in the dirt, just like these three. It is my time. It is our time. Because I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am - You're too easy, you morons."

It remains to be seen if that is the case, with Reigns likely returning in the coming weeks. He could be back as soon as Money in the Bank, where Rollins will compete in a ladder match for the briefcase.

