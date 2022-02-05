WWE News Roundup - Roman Reigns rejects top star's apology, Shane McMahon gets message from Braun Strowman after exit, Former US Champion's daughter joins (February 4, 2022)

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we list out all the top stories from the pro wrestling world.

We begin with Matt Riddle revealing details of his apology letter to Roman Reigns and the help he received from Randy Orton.

Elsewhere, Braun Strowman seemingly reacted to Shane McMahon's WWE status by sending the former SmackDown authority a big message on social media.

A former US Champion also confirmed his daughter's WWE signing, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the youngster's future. Ronda Rousey also sent a special message of gratitude to a released star following her recent Royal Rumble win.

We completed the roundup with Karrion Kross talking about his experience of working with Triple H.

#5. Riddle sent an apology letter to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Matt Riddle continues to be one of the most newsworthy talents as he recently revealed that he sent an apology letter to Roman Reigns.

Last year, the Original Bro received some backstage heat from Reigns over a few controversial statements, and the former wished to make up for it with a message.

Riddle felt it was only right on his part to apologize to Roman Reigns, as he explained on the "My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast" with Mark Andrews:

"One thing I have learned is don't ask Randy to write an apology for you. The other day, I said some things about a gentleman that I work with. He's on a different brand; he's a champion, he's a chief, one might say. I said some things he didn't like. I told Randy, 'I said some things; I'm pretty sure he's not happy about it. What should I say? I should make this better," revealed Riddle.

Riddle claimed that he had Randy Orton look at the apology letter before sending it to Roman Reigns, and expectedly enough, the Viper made several changes.

Riddle seemingly stayed in character as he revealed that Roman Reigns ultimately turned down his apology despite Orton's input.

"I sent Randy an apology that I wrote for this person. Randy looked at it and was like, 'Nah, this is all wrong, this is what you write.' He sent me an apology back, and there was no apology at all. It was basically like, 'My bad.' He knows this Chief better than I do. So I sent this apology and let's just say that he did not accept it. I was like, 'Damnit, Randy. I can never ask you to apologize for anything.' I've learned, don't ask Randy to do an apology for you," added Riddle. H/t WrestlingInc

It's safe to say that Riddle has blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality. The former RAW Tag Team Champion is one of the fastest rising stars in the WWE despite having backstage heat with top talents such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg.

