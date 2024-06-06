Greetings and welcome to yet another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Today, we will cover splendid topics related to top names like former WWE Champion Batista, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre finally achieved his dream moment this year when he won the World Championship in front of a live crowd. However, that is not the only big moment lined up for The Scottish Psychopath as he is going to play a role in the movie The Killer's Game along with former WWE Champion Batista.

Apart from that, we will also talk about Roman Reigns being removed from the advertised appearance.

Trending

1.) Drew McIntyre to star in a movie along with Batista

Two former WWE Champions will be crossing paths for the first time, but not inside the squared circle. Rather, they will face each other on the silver screen and Drew McIntyre has landed a role in Dave Bautista's upcoming movie The Killer's Game.

While McIntyre is seemingly one of the assassins out to kill Batista's character, the former Evolution member will have to fend off all enemies to save his life. The movie is set to release on September 13th, 2024.

Batista was one of the biggest names during the Ruthless Aggression era. While his peers John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton are still active wrestlers, Batista announced his retirement after his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He has since become a major name in Hollywood portraying iconic characters like Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

2.) Wendy Choo is officially set to make her WWE return

On this week's episode of NXT, a video clip was aired featuring Wendy Choo. In the vignette, the 32-year-old was shown wearing her usual fuzzy slippers and onesie. She went to the bathroom and washed her face. As she looked into the mirror, a darker side of her character emerged. This seems to be the start of some exciting stuff!

Choo has become very popular due to her lackadaisical gimmick in NXT, however, it looks like things are about to change and she will get a new character when she returns. She was last seen on February 28th, 2023, and has been absent since then. She will be making her return after 469 days.

3.) Roman Reigns has been removed from his upcoming advertised return

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has not been seen since he lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Reigns has posted photos of training, which led to speculation that his return could be around the corner. There is speculation that he would make his return around SummerSlam.

The Head of the Table was advertised for the August 2nd edition of SmackDown, which will be the Go-Home edition for SummerSlam. Surprisingly, the company and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse have removed Reigns from the advertisements for the show.

This could either mean that there has been a change of plans and Reigns is no longer set to appear for the last SmackDown before SummerSlam, or WWE wants to keep it a surprise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback